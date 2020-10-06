Kim Kardashian fulfilled her "in sickness and in health" wedding vow to husband Kanye West earlier this year. Kardashian just revealed that as the coronavirus began to sweep the nation, West was diagnosed with it. She shared the emotional journey they went through together as he fought the sickness. Kim Kardashian's quotes about Kanye's Covid-19 experience are so real.

Kardashian opened up about what went down earlier this year during an interview with GRAZIA published on Monday, Oct. 5, calling the whole ordeal "scary," among other things. "Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on," she explained. "It was so scary and unknown."

During West's battle with COVID, it was just him, Kardashian, and their four kids — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — in their house, leaving the KKW Beauty founder as the sole caretaker of the rapper and their little ones.

"I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help," Kardashian explained. "I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time."

Kardashian also shared how she's been handling parenthood amid the crisis. “I am very open and honest with them," she said of her kids. "I don’t want to give them too much information that they won’t fully understand and that will give them anxiety. But they obviously sense that there is something going on. You have to keep it together and not be scared yourself. As a parent, your number one goal is to make sure your children feel safe and secure.”

While it's unclear if West's coronavirus scare will play out on Season 19 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the family's reactions to the global pandemic have already begun to be aired. During the first episode of the second half of the season, Kim and Kourtney headed to Paris for West's Fashion Week show as the country was getting ready to go into lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

Thankfully West has since recovered from the virus and, in the past few months, Kim has been vocal about the importance of social distancing and self-quarantining and encourages her followers to do the same.