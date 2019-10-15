If there's anyone who knows a thing or two about multi-tasking, it's Kim Kardashian. The reality star is basically Superwoman, balancing four kids, a cosmetics line, marriage, a shapewear line, and a TV show, among other endeavors. So it's no surprise when it came time attend the 2019 Met Gala in the same week she was expecting her baby, Psalm, to arrive via surrogate, it was handled seamlessly. In fact, she had an elaborate plan in place. Kim Kardashian's plan for Psalm's birth will impress you to no end.

Kardashian disclosed the plan in the Oct. 13 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, while managing to crack a joke.

“My attorney has my sister’s number," she explained. "Because I’m gonna be with two of my sisters and my mom and my husband. Khloé is hoping that this will happen while I’m gone because she wants the baby.” Khloé for the win!

The reality star went on to explain why it was so imperative that she show face at the 2019 Met Gala.

“I just have to get to the Met and back before the baby comes," she said. "[The surrogate] is due in eight days, but I’m gonna stay committed to the Met. I mean, it has taken eight months to get our Met look perfect, and I committed to it and I can’t miss this."

Fortunately, it was a non-issue. Little Psalm was born happy and healthy on May 9, as first announced by Kourtney Kardashian. Kim K's older sis spilled the beans while chatting with Ellen Degeneres in an interview on May 10, though the clip had been taped one day before. Kim soon confirmed that Baby No. 4 had indeed arrived in a tweet of her own.

"He's here and he's perfect!" she excitedly wrote in her post.

The birth of baby Psalm wasn't the first time that Kardashian turned to surrogacy as an option to have a child. She also had 1-year-old Chicago West via surrogate due to past pregnancy complications.

Kim has been incredibly transparent with fans about her decision to choose surrogacy. She opened up about the first time she went through the process with baby Chicago, in a 2018 KUWTK episode. "Getting a surrogate and finding someone that you really trust really is so much more difficult of a situation than you could really imagine. But I think everything happens for a reason, because the surrogate that I really loved got approved and she is such a nice person, like she’s so easy to talk to and she’s the perfect fit for us. But we had to decide quickly, are we really going to go through with this or are we gonna wait until we feel more prepared?”

If there's one thing Kim K is not, it's unprepared. Clearly, she's a woman with a plan and nothing is slowing her down. Not only did she slay the Met Gala red carpet in May, she was ready to raise a newborn just days later. Who says you can't have it all?