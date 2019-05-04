Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram is reminding her fans once again that the newest generation of Kardashian-Wests are dead ringers for their parents. In Kim Kardashian’s photo of Saint and Chicago West playing, which she shared on Saturday, May 4, the duo are spitting images of their mom and dad — and it's a picture-perfect mini-me moment. Seriously, though, prepare to do a double-take, because the toddlers look just like a young Kim and Kanye in this photo.

It's no secret that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to the youngest members of the Kardashian-West family, and the KKW Beauty mogul adorably illustrated that fact with an Instagram photo she shared of her son Saint, 3, hanging out with her 1-year-old daughter Chicago on Saturday, May 4. The reality TV personality has previously said that "these two are inseparable," and their close friendship is on show in the sweet photo.

In the brother-sister shot, Saint — who's dressed in matching lilac shorts and t-shirt — looks like he's about to kiss his little sister (wearing a white sundress and mint-colored Yeezy sneakers) on the cheek. In short, it's a precious moment that any parent would be happy to capture on camera.

Kardashian confirmed that the sweet photo had her feeling some type of way, as she gushed in the caption, "My babies are my life!!!!" along with a star and milk bottle emoji.

Cute moments aside, I couldn't help but notice that Chicago looks just like a baby Kim (hello, lashes!), while Saint, even in his profile shot, could easily pass as a mini-Kanye in the photo. Now, it's not the first time that Keeping Up with the Kardashian fans or even the Kardashian-Jenners themselves have pointed out the fact that the genes definitely run strong in this family.

Eight months after giving birth to her second daughter, Kardashian-West opened up about her little one's striking resemblance to her mama while making a guest appearance on Ashley Graham's podcast, Pretty Big Deal, back on Oct. 2, 2018.

Chicago "looks like, honestly, my twin mixed with Saint. It’s like the two of us in her," the mom-of-three told the SI Swimsuit model, admitting that she believed that heavenly intervention was to thank for the similarity.

She continued, "I think I was so nervous to have a surrogate and to have that connection that God was like, ‘I’m going to make her look just like you.'"

Meanwhile, a black-and-white photo that Kardashian shared of her son hugging West on Feb. 18, which she captioned, "These two melt my heart," showed fans that the 3-year-old definitely takes after his dad.

Plus, who can forget the time that the toddler literally dressed up as his father for Halloween, with the help of cousin Reign Disick? The pair's adorable "I Like It" costumes garnered almost 5 million likes on Instagram.

With the Kardashian-Wests gearing up to welcome a fourth child into their fold, it looks like only a matter of time before Saint, Chicago, and North will have a new little brother to play with. Only time will tell whether the family's newest bundle of joy takes more after Kim or Kanye, but one thing's for certain: He'll definitely have more than enough love and attention from his three siblings when he arrives.