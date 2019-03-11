Kim Kardashian posts the cutest pictures of her babies. Every couple of posts on her Instagram, fans of the makeup mogul get to see what her kiddos are up to, and a lot of the time, she's posting cute pics of Saint and Chicago West hanging out. And Kim Kardashian's photos of Saint and Chicago West playing hide and seek are a seriously adorable addition to the effective yearbook she has of her kids displayed on her Instagram.

On Sunday, March 10, Kardashian posted a handful of black-and-white photos of Saint and Chicago hiding in a ball pit. In the first shot, Saint is seen hiding face-down in the ball pit, then the next photo shows little baby Chi in the ball pit with him. Kardashian captioned the post, "The king of hide and seek 😂," and Saint's little smiling face is seriously adorable.

Kardashian has posted a bunch of photos of Saint and Chi together in the past saying they're super close. Now, Saint, Chi, and North are all going to be older siblings to a baby brother once Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's surrogate gives birth, reportedly sometime this spring.

Before we talk about baby Kimye No. 4, however, let's take a look at the adorableness that is these photos and Saint and Chicago West:

Literal cuties.

Kim K has been posting a boatload of excellent Kardashian baby content lately, one of them being this cute AF shot of Chi West and True Thompson hanging out.

She posted the photo of the two cousins (who are only a few months apart in age) on March 9 and said, "I can’t wait to hear what they talk about lol." Same.

On February 28, she posted an amazing photo of Saint West, Chi West, Stormi Webster, and True Thompson all hanging out.

She fittingly captioned it, "Squad."

Kim K also shared a photo of her two daughters on Feb. 17.

It showed North and Chi West hanging out in their PJs and was captioned, "My girls."

Now, let's talk about the next Kardashian baby to join the fold. Kardashian confirmed in an interview with Andy Cohen in January 2019 that she and Kanye West are having another baby via surrogate.

During her, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian's appearance on Watch What Happens LIVE on Jan. 14, Cohen asked North, Saint, and Chi's mama if there's another baby on the way. She confirmed that there is, then revealed how the secret got out.

“It’s a boy, I think it’s been out there,” she said, adding, “I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk." She said that the baby is a boy and due "sometime soon."

Us Weekly reported on Jan. 2 that the baby boy is reportedly due in early May, so it might not be much longer before North, Saint, and Chi have a baby brother to play hide and seek with! Who wants to bet that they'll name the baby South?