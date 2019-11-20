There's cute, and then, there's this photo Kim Kardashian just shared of her two youngest babies, Chicago and Psalm. Truth be told, cute doesn't cover it. It might actually be cuteness overload. Kim Kardashian's photo of Chi and Psalm lying down together will surely melt your heart into a puddle.

It's no secret Kardashian is one proud mama. In fact, this past August, she gushed about what an angel baby Psalm is.

“My little man is the sweetest ever!” Kardashian said when speaking to Vogue Arabia. “He’s honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm.”

So, it's hardly a surprise to see little Psalm looking the most angelic in Kardashian's latest Instagram post. All of Kardashian's kids are adorable, but this snapshot is next-level, seeing as Chi and Psalm were literally snapped cuddling. Yes, cuddling.

“My heart!” their mom captioned the picture, and honestly, same, Kim. Same.

The adorable sibling photo was posted to Kardashian's Instagram account on Nov. 19, and she wasn't the only one gushing about her babies. "Precious babies !!!!" grammy Kris Jenner wrote below the post in a comment of her own.

See the sweet snapshot for yourself below, but, like I said, prepare for cuteness overload.

Kardashian told Vogue Arabia that it's"too early to say” what her personality will be like, but based on this photo, she seems like the most precious, sweetest baby right along with Psalm. Though, she did say Chi "has a temper that we don’t have but then she’s so calm, which is just like us too."

It's been a big week for endearing posts on the Kardashian-West Instagram page, and just a few hours before her pic of Chi and Psalm hit the internet, we were blessed with the sweetest throwback of North.

Kardashian posted a snapshot of North heading to ballet class in a pink leotard, tights, and a massive fur coat. Ballet chic is apparently, a thing. "My Northie was so little 💕," she captioned the post.

While all the Kardashian-West kids might have contrasting personalities, they definitely all received the same "cute" gene.