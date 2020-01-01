Say what you will about the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but there's no denying these sisters always prioritize family time. Kim Kardashian's New Year's Eve 2020 was spent in Wyoming with her sweet family of six, where she, Kanye West, and the kids hit the slopes. While not all the kiddies were suited up (I mean, Psalm is not even eight months old, so we can't really expect much from him), Kim shared some pics on social media of her two oldest, North and Saint, as she showed them the ropes. She also posted a boomerang of the snowy weather, which she captioned, "Perfect New Years in Wyoming."

During a September 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kim revealed it was Kayne's dream to relocate to the secluded state. "We love Wyoming. It's always been such an amazing place," she said. "My husband did just buy a ranch there, and his dream and his vision is to move there." And though Kim also expressed love for the Cowboy State, she didn't seem quite as ready to leave sunny Calabasas. "I love LA, so I envision summers, I envision some weekends," she added. "But yeah, we love it. It's like, the prettiest place you've seen in your entire life."

That wasn't the only time Kim alluded to the family's possible relocation. In the September issue of Vogue Arabia, the mogul and mama of four shared her and Kayne's 10-year plan. "I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles," she explained. However, if it was up to Kanye, it seems like he and his brood would have moved full-time to Colorado, like, yesterday. According to People, Kanye didn't just buy a massive ranch in Cody, Wyoming — he's also been checking out local elementary schools.

If you're worried about what this means for Kim's relationships with her sisters and mom, don't be. It appears as though the rest of the fam is just as charmed by Wyoming as Kim and Kanye. During her appearance on The Tonight Show, Kim mentioned, "Even my sisters, everyone, we've had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away." The season 17 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians even saw the whole family take a much-needed trip together to Jackson Hole.

It's unclear when or if Kim and Kayne will relocate to Cody for good, but it's obvious the family enjoys the quality time they get to spend together there. Hey Kimye, how about you guys extend me an invite next time?