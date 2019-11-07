Kim Kardashian's Leather Chaps Are The Fall Fashion Inspo I Didn't Know I Needed

Autumn has just begun, but I'm already confident in my declaration that Kim Kardashian's leather chaps are the only fall fashion inspo anyone will need. Kardashian serves looks on a daily basis, but as she tends to stick with biker shorts and bodycon dresses, her recent head-to-toe denim 'fit, complemented by blue leather chaps, certainly made heads turn. While leather chaps might sound NSFW, the look is actually fairly modest, and TBH, I'd say it was one of her best outfits this year.

Accompanied by hubby Kanye West, Kardashian stepped out on Nov. 6 to attend the 2019 WSJ Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Rather than opt for a form-fitting black dress, as she often does for formal occasions, Kardashian showed up in dark-wash denim, while Ye rocked a matching navy suit. At first glance, it seemed as though the couple had on similar blue boots, too, but as Kardashian posed for photos, it became clear she was actually wearing leather chaps.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Were the chaps a Kanye creation? Not this time. Burberry's Riccardo Tisci designed the leather chaps and denim ensemble, which makes sense, seeing as Kardashian was there to present him with the night's Fashion Innovator Award. Somehow, seeing Kim in denim — even just in navy — is more surprising than seeing her in chaps, so Tisci really is a visionary.

Kardashian stepped out the next morning in a pair of black leather pants, solidifying the material as her go-to for the season:

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

While I doubt Kardashian fans are rushing to place orders for bum-less chaps of their own, I can almost guarantee leather pants and over-the-knee boots will be especially popular this season. They're a just-as-chic, significantly more low-key way to try out Kim's look at home.