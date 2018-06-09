Call me cheesy or basic, but Kim Kardashian's Instagram with all of her kids is the epitome of #FamilyGoals. In fact, IDC what you say — there's no denying how cute and admirable her latest post is. Just wait until you get a glance at the pic and can see what I mean. (I can't wait to say I told you so).

In the months that have followed since the birth of Chicago West, we've rarely seen any photos of the Wests all together. But on June 9, the KKW beauty mogul shared a picture of herself lying in bed alongside Chicago, and Saint and North West, who all appear to be rocking colorful, matching pajamas. Chicago is shown curled up and resting peacefully next to Kardashian, while Saint smiles up at his mom, who shoots him a fun facial expression. However, it's North who's clearly the star of the shot. She's shown in all smiles on the other end of the bed, gleaming with excitement over the sleepover with her younger siblings. Kardashian captioned the shot, "Welcome to the good life..." and it couldn't be more appropriate and spot-on.

See?!? (And while we're still on the subject, I bet you've never seen bedheads look this amazing, either.)

While I'd like to think Kardashian was simply blessing our timelines on this fine Saturday, perhaps she's more so buttering us up for the upcoming Kardashian baby photoshoot. At the 2018 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 5 in New York City, she told Entertainment Tonight that she and her sisters, Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, are all planning to get their daughters together for a special shoot. There's no official date as of yet, but the beauty mogul did say it would be some time after Khloé returns to Los Angeles from Cleveland after the NBA finals were over. (And with the Golden State Warriors winning the finals on June 8, that could be any day now!!!)

"We’re so excited," she explained. "Me and Kylie and Khloé are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have all the girls, ‘cause Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together. So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew."

Chicago and Stormi Webster are about two weeks apart and True is just a few months younger, so imagine how much of a cuteness overload this is gonna be! OMG!

But seriously though, it's incredibly special to see everyone getting along and fitting in perfectly with Chicago, who was born in January via surrogacy. Not to say they wouldn't, but Kardashian definitely had her reservations about surrogacy, and even said it was much more difficult to deal with compared to birthing North and Saint herself.

While doing press for her fragrance KKW Crystal Gardenia back in November 2017, she told Entertainment Tonight:

You know, it is really different. Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still ... knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it's hard for me. So, it's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.

Well, Kim and family, I only have a few words for you guys:

More to come.