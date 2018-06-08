It's June 8, which means it's Kanye West's 41st birthday, you guys! How could we ever forget the date after last year, when the Kar-Jenner crew blew up our social media feeds with tributes to the rapper in honor of the fact that he was turning the big 4-0? I'm expecting things to be a little more lowkey this year since 41 isn't exactly a big milestone b-day, or anything. But then again, when does this reality fam ever do anything that could be considered lowkey? Either way, Kim Kardashian's birthday post for Kanye on Instagram is actually the sweetest! The adorable pic features her husband holding baby Chi on his lap on (what I'm assuming is) a private plane, while scrolling through his phone.

OK, I just read that back and it doesn't actually sound adorable AT ALL, but I swear it is! Is it weird that Kardashian didn't post a pic with herself in it? Or one where Yeezy is actually looking up at the camera? Uh, yes. But Chi is wearing footie pajamas and looking like the cutest baby on the planet, so really, what else even matters?

"Happy Birthday babe!!!!!" Kardashian wrote in the caption. "It’s been a wild year but we’re here & life is good! So proud of you dropping back to back albums & fulfilling your dreams. You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you."

I'm just gonna go ahead and ignore the fact that there's no exclamation point after her "Love you" because that baby is seriously stunning!

Mama Kris Jenner hit up Instagram to give West a birthday shoutout, too. "Happy birthday to my son Kanye!!" she wrote, alongside a video she shared of her giving Yeezy a kiss on the cheek. "Thank you for being a constant inspiration, for being the most wonderful father, friend, husband and son. I am so blessed to have you in my life. #HappyBirthdayKanye #proudmama #love."

She seems WAY more excited about Yeezy's birthday than Kim does, dontcha think? Seriously, though, her post is actually kind of beautiful, and I dig it.

Meanwhile, according to Us Weekly, despite the storm surrounding West's recent slavery was "a choice" comments, Kardashian and West are actually in a "really great place" and doing just fine, thank you very much. Elite Daily reached out to West and Kardashian's teams for comment on the reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Kardashian even spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the CFDA Awards in New York on June 4 about one of the songs on Kanye's new album Ye. It's called "Wouldn't Leave," and the lyrics detail the fight the couple had after West made those controversial comments.

These are the lyrics:

They say, 'Build your own'—I said, 'How, Sway?' / I said, 'Slavery a choice'—they said, 'How, 'Ye?' / Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day / Now I'm on fifty blogs gettin' fifty calls / My wife callin', screamin', say, 'We 'bout to lose it all!' / Had to calm her down 'cause she couldn't breathe / Told her she could leave me now, but she wouldn't leave.

And this is what KKW had to say about them:

"Did I talk about it? Did I scream about it? Did I cry about it? Did I fight about it? Yeah," she said. "That’s not stuff we put on social media — I'm not going to start tweeting what my thoughts are, but we have those moments. I really like that song. But yeah, we have different views sometimes, but that's my husband, you know?"

As for how the whole crew will be celebrating West's big day, Kardashian gave E! News some details at the CFDA Awards.

"I'm planning a dinner for him at our house," she said. "Just an intimate little dinner with friends."

Hmm. Maybe things WILL be a little more lowkey at the Kimye compound this year, after all!

Happy 41, Kanye!