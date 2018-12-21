Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian filmed a tutorial for her go-to holiday party glam in video for Vogue. And while the 10-minute video is chock-full of all sorts of makeup tips and tricks from the reality and social media star, one of the key things that came out of the video was the fact that Kim Kardashian’s holy grail beauty product was finally revealed to the world. (Or, at least, her holy grail beauty product for now until it changes.

Over the past decade, the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan has become known for their glam looks. I think it's safe to safe everyone specifically looks to Kim for her signature sky-high lashes (which, she reveals in the video, are all her own), her sharp contoured face, and her nude brown lip. That said, her go-to beauty product is a little unexpected, but still makes perfect sense.

In the video she revealed that her KKW Beauty Brightening Powder ($18, KKW Beauty) is essentially "the key" to all of her makeup looks. "This is the brighten," the reality star said in the video. "It is honestly, like, the best. It is the key to my Armenian dark under eye circle success. I couldn't live without it."

When you really think about it, the fact that the Brightening Powder is Kim's holy grail product shouldn't actually come as a surprise to you, given how bright the area under her eyes always is. The powder she's talking about is a silky pressed powder infused with brightening pearls that add brightness under the eyes to help create a fresh, awakened look.

In addition to revealing the key product to perfecting her makeup routine, Kim gave viewers a step-by-step tutorial to achieve her holiday glam look that includes a glitzy smoky eye, '90s-inspired brownish nude lip, and a sharp contoured face.

She starts off the videos by letting listeners know that she always moisturizes first, even if she's already put moisturizer on that day. “Even if I’ve already moisturized for the day, I put on moisturizer again,” she explains. “I like a little bit of an oily slip for the foundation." Following the moisturizer, Kim slapped on some La Mer Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation ($120, Nordstrom) and used a discontinued MAC kabuki brush to seamlessly blend the foundation onto her face.

YouTube

After concealing and applying foundation, Kim goes on to perfect her brows using an Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Brow Pencil ($23, Sephora). "In the '90s, in high school, I would make my brows so thin. Drew Barrymore was my everything inspiration," she said in the vid. After brushing up her brows, she goes on to apply her go-to brightening powder to counteract any dark under-eye circles.

Kim also claims to be "a messy mascara girl" in the video, as she likes her mascara to look clumpy and messy. In fact, she apparently uses two mascaras — Lancome Hypnose Doll Lash ($28, Sephora) and Charlotte Tilbury's Legendary Lashes ($32, Charlotte Tilbury) — to achieve that look.

YouTube

Another major tip dropped during her tutorial? To finish off her lashes and really separate them for a fully fanned out look, Kim used a small lash separator tool that looks like a rake for your eyelashes, which she said she found at Ulta. As a self-proclaimed "messy mascara girl" myself, I can't wait to get my hands on one of those bad boys. Thanks for the tip, Kim!

YouTube

Rounding out her look, Kim goes on to add a gray metallic eyeshadow and tops it off with a dab of Stila’s Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow ($24, Sephora) in Bronze Bell onto the center of each lid. And finally, she perfects her pout using none other than two KKW Nude Kreme Lipsticks ($18, KKW Beauty) before adding a dot of lipgloss overtop to give her pout a little bit of a shine.

Toward the end of the vid, Kim states that she's not a makeup artist and never claims to be. However, after seeing how hard she slayed her glam, I'm starting to think otherwise. Looks like she's coming for your job, Mario Dedivanovic.