In case you've already forgotten, Kylie Jenner threw baby Stormi the party of the century on Feb. 1. It was so over the top, I'm the one who's reeling from it over a week later. Apparently, Kim Kardashian is still reflecting on the extravagant day, too. She shared a new set of pics from the bash, and Kim Kardashian's family photos from Stormi's birthday were all such gems.

Let me just remind you that Kylie and Travis Scott celebrated Stormi's second birthday by building her a theme park, so, obviously the photos from the party were out of this world.

Kardashian gave fans an inside look at the party when she shared a slew of photos with Kanye West and all of their children on Feb. 11. North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm were all in attendance for the amusement park fun. When Kimmie shared her set of photos, each was more epic than the last.

She started her slideshow with a family photo featuring her hubby and all four of their kids, which had family goals written all over it. Saint may have been frowning in the photo, but that's ok seeing as the entire fam had on their ~fierce~ faces. (Psalm is getting so big!)

In another photo, she and Kanye sweetly held Saint's hand as they adventured through the amusement park. Kanye was beaming and looked like a little kid himself.

The best photo of all, though, might have been the one where Chi was pictured eating ice cream. Chi chomping down on her ice cream was a whole mood.

Of course, no one had more fun than the birthday girl. Stormi was living her best life on her special day, and you could practically feel her happiness through the photos.

The adults had just as much fun as the kids. Kylie Jenner was beaming the entire night.

Stormi is one lucky little lady, and her bday bash was definitely one for the books. So much so, the entire KarJenner fam will probably look back on these memories for years to come.