It's a tale as old as time: A protective dad not keen on his daughter wearing things that are traditionally deemed "too old" or "inappropriate" for their daughter insists that she isn't allowed to wear makeup. And yes, that even goes for celebrity dads, too. Kim Kardashian's comments about North West wearing makeup reveal that Kanye West has apparently "changed the rules" when it comes to North rocking lipstick. So if you were planning on looking to North for some makeup inspiration, the six-year-old likely won't be sporting any new beauty looks anytime soon.

According to E!, Kim revealed that she "kind of got in trouble" with Kanye for letting North wear makeup. "I think he had it, he changed all the rules," Kim told the publication at the launch event for the KKW x Winnie collection. "I'd let her wear, you know, she has a little red for Christmas, I'd let her wear a red lip, or I'd let her do one pop of something. I'd let her, if she's wearing a black dress, a black lip."

However, according to Kim, even though North likely won't be sporting a red lip in the family's 2019 Christmas card, her oldest daughter is still "absolutely" allowed to weigh-in on fashion. I mean, I would hope so. After all, North did land her first magazine cover at the ripe old age of 5. So clearly, the girl does have some strong, reputable opinions about style.

While Kim didn't disclose exactly what Kanye had to say about North wearing makeup, it's likely that he simply thinks North is still a bit young to be sporting bold makeup looks. But Kanye, don't you realize who North's mom and aunts are? She's bound to want to try out new makeup looks when she comes from a family of beauty entrepreneurs who drop new beauty products more than most people wash their hair (AKA me). Kim even told E! that Kylie did have a hand in encouraging North's love for beauty, as she has given North some of her Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits.

Speaking of North being inspired by the celebrities that surround her, Kim dubbed Winnie as North's "favorite person" during the duo's interview with E!. They even FaceTimed North during the launch. "She thinks Winnie is like the most beautiful person she's ever seen, and she's figured out how to spell her name," Kim said. "So, she'll FaceTime Winnie when I'm not around."

"I got a whole tour before I came to the house," Winnie added.

When you're constantly surrounded by celebrities and creative talent, and your fashion and beauty resources are endless, how can you not have the urge to try out new ~lewks~, even at just six years old? Either way, even if North's dad put the hammer down and put an end to her rocking bold makeup looks, you can still definitely look to North for some major fashion inspiration. After all, she has gained some major traction as a style icon in her six short years on this Earth.