Kim Kardashian’s "Bo West" Braids Are Actually Called Cornrows & Twitter Is Upset

Another day, another Kardashian breaking the internet. After posting a revealing pic on her social media accounts, Kim Kardashian's 'Bo West' braids controversy is totally infuriating Twitter. I normally don't get into Twitter beef, but this time people have a right to be upset. They're called cornrows Kim, not "Bo West" braids, as you have classified them. Sometimes, giving credit where credit is due makes all the difference.

Recently Kardashian took to Snapchat to show off a braided hairstyle called cornrows. She personally chose to don hers with beads at the end, which is a pretty traditional look. What set Twitter off though wasn't the actual braids in question. Although some were annoyed that another Kardashian appropriated a culture that wasn't there's to begin with, it was her misjudgment in crediting the person behind this look.

On Snap, Kardashian stated "So guys, I did Bo Derek braids and I'm really into it." Full stop and freeze! Not only did Kardashian boldly show off the braided look, but she had the audacity to credit them to Bo Derek. No disrespect to Bo Derek, but I was a tad confused at how Kardashian could attribute such an iconic style worn by African and African American women for generations, to Derek. When I originally saw the photo I personally wasn't upset, in fact I though Kardashian looked cute, but by labeling the look something it wasn't, she made the situation that much worse.

Orion/Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Moments after she updated the problematic caption, Twitter users began to call Kardashian West out.

More to come...