In case you're wondering, it's totally acceptable to scroll through Instagram and double-tap every single person's Valentine's Day post to their significant other (or just scroll riiight past them, if you're not in the mood). But when it comes to celebs, it's always intriguing to see what they'll be doing to show their love for their boo thang. So when I saw Kim Kardashian's Valentine's Day post to Kanye West, my jaw pretty much dropped, because she posted not just one but two photos of her and West that have never been seen before. Screw candy or flowers, *this* is my Valentine's Day gift to myself.

On Thursday, Feb. 14, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to show just how much she loves her husband, rapper Kanye West. "Happy Valentines Day babe!!! I love you so much!" Kardashian wrote in her caption alongside two pictures of the couple together.

The first photo shows Kim and Kanye somewhere tropical, kissing at sunset, and it is gorgeous AF. Many think that it's a throwback to the time the couple is together in Mexico, because a previous photo Kim posted on Instagram shows them in the same outfits during that particular trip.

The second photo — which is my absolute favorite — shows a selfie of Kim and Kanye laughing and looking carefree together, and it's just so impossibly sweet. Also, to see both Kim and Kanye smiling with their actual teeth at the same time is the equivalent of witnessing a unicorn flying over a double rainbow: it just doesn't happen.

But here's the proof:

Do you see those pearly whites? This is a pretty big departure from the recent advice Kardashian gave to those who were wondering what her key to looking youthful was.

According to People magazine, when Kardashian was asked by a fan what she did to avoid wrinkles during her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic's The Master Class in Los Angeles, she responded bluntly, saying, "Don't smile." It *should* be noted, though, that she previously revealed the reason she doesn't smile in photos back in 2015 to C Magazine, explaining that it was due to the body shaming she faced when she was pregnant with her daughter, North.

"Last time [contributed to] not only the weight, but also the swelling that everyone would make fun of, not understanding that I had this condition," Kardashian said, explaining that her preeclampsia made her pregnancy even more difficult. She noted that because of this, it "changed the way I viewed wanting my picture taken."

Psh, girl, you're gorgeous no matter what! And I'm pretty sure Kanye agrees with me.

Plus, what's not to smile about? Our girl has so much to be happy about, especially after the news that she and West are expecting a fourth child via surrogate. According to Us Weekly, the couple is expecting a little boy, with sources noting that he's due to arrive "in very early May."

I'm super pumped, but May seems pretty far away right now. In the meantime, I guess I'll keep admiring Kardashian's Valentine's Day post just to keep busy.