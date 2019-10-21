Five years after tying the knot, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West renewed their vows in a secret ceremony, which the reality star and SKIMS founder revealed in the Sunday, Oct. 20 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The vow renewal ceremony took place in May 2019, just days after the birth of the couple's fourth child, Psalm West, on May 10. Kim initially planned the celebration on her own, keeping it a surprise from Kanye.

"I just want to plan something special and take charge of this," she said in a solo interview on KUWTK. "So, I thought let’s just do something fun and sweet in our backyard and just make more of a memory."

But soon, Kim ran into a roadblock — she realized that her husband had a surprise of his own up his sleeve. “Everyone was kind of being really weird," Kim told Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr., who officiated their 2014 wedding and led their 2019 vow renewal ceremony. "And I was like, ‘Well, guys, if he’s trying to plan something and I’m trying to plan something? Someone has to say something and we’ll just do it together.’"

Ultimately, Kim and Kanye joined forces to plan the event together. While the celebration wasn't filmed for Keeping Up with the Kardashians — the stars reportedly wanted to keep the experience private — Kim did share some details, including an excerpt from her original vows.

She gave a sneak peek of the vows to her son Saint, reciting, “You are my husband. You are my best friend. My biggest believer and my one true love."

This time around, Kim and Kanye invited their family, as well as the entirety of their wedding party, to hear their original vows.

“Kanye always talks about how, at our wedding, we had really traditional vows,” Kim said in an interview. “At that time, in front of all those people, I didn’t even think I could get it together to say original vows.”

The Wests first said "I do" at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy on May 24, 2014. Italian singer Andrea Bocelli serenaded Kim with "Ave Maria" as she walked down the aisle toward that Instagram-famous backdrop of white roses; Kim wore a custom-made, lace Givenchy gown by Riccardo Tisci; celebrity guests included Jonathan Cheban, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Jaden Smith, and Tyga. The nuptials reportedly cost $2.8 million, according to E! News.

The vow renewal wasn't the only way Kim marked her fifth wedding anniversary. On May 24, 2019, she also launched the KKW Beauty Mrs. West Collection, a series of products inspired by the makeup look Mario Dedivanovic created for her on her wedding day.

Kim and Kanye's relationship initially started off as platonic: Their friendship began in 2004 and they first began to date in 2012. In September 2019, Kim told Kanye in a Vogue Arabia interview about the moment she knew he was "the one" for her. “When I went to New York and we went to dinner and the movies, it was just so much fun. I remember I wore a Givenchy feather jacket and leather pants. It was super chill and so effortless being together,” she said. “After spending that whole week together, I realized you were the one and then I was like, damn, why did I waste so much time and energy? Why didn’t I do this sooner?”

Luckily for KUWTK fans, all that matters is that they found each other — eventually.