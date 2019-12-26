Kim Kardashian was front and center as she delivered a sweet speech during her family's 2019 annual Christmas Eve party, but things got awkward when she left someone in attendance out of her shoutouts. In the speech, she called the party the "Kardashian-Jenner-West-Disick-Webster" Christmas party, and totally skipped Tristan Thompson. So, Kim Kardashian shaded Tristan Thompson during her speech in front of all of the party guests, but it's unclear if she meant to do it intentionally or not.

The past year-and-a-half has been filled with a lot of drama between Thompson and the Kardashian clan. It all started in April 2018 when Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian while she was pregnant with their daughter, True. While Khloé ultimately forgave the athlete, things got even messier in February 2019 when Thompson cheated on Kardashian a second time, this time with Kylie Jenner's then-bestie, Jordyn Woods. The incident then spiraled out of control and led to Khloé calling it quits on her relationship with the athlete once and for all.

Although Kim and Thompson have made strides to be civil with one another after all the drama, in the beginning, Kim made it very clear she was not team Thompson. And, perhaps, some of those hard feelings still remain. On Dec. 24, when she welcomed guests to her family's holiday bash, Kim shouted out the sir names of Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian's exes Scott Disick and Travis Scott, but left Thompson out.

The speech was caught on camera and Thompson could be seen standing basically right in front of Kim while she was speaking.

Some could argue that Kim was referring to the last names of Stormi, Penelope, Reign, and Mason, rather than their dads, but it seems pretty pointed at Thompson considering she would never intentionally leave out True.

While Khloé has since put her differences with Thompson aside for the good of True, maybe Kim hasn't yet completely cleared the air with the athlete. Kim's remarks — or lack thereof — seemingly didn't bother Thompson, though, who appeared to enjoy the party. Thompson posted a photo booth pic of himself to his Instagram Stories, and even shared a sweet message to Khloé and True underneath a photo from the gathering, writing, "Mommy and Tutu looked amazing."

It's unclear if Thompson will ever get the seal of approval from Khloé's big sis, but I can guarantee these uncomfortable moments will continue to play out on episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.