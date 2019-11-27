Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez aren't only two of the most famous ladies in Hollywood, they're total besties. You might remember that in 2018, they had the ultimate movie night when they got together to watch Second Act at Kardashian's house, complete with popcorn and plenty of selfie moments. Well, their friendship is still going strong, and this new video of Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez for Facebook's portal ad showcases how tight they really are.

Lopez and Kardashian aren't the only stars of the video, though, because Alex Rodriguez swoops in to make an appearance, too. Yep, the video stars J. Lo, A-Rod, and Kardashian, and if that's not the Hollywood dream team, I don't know what is.

In the clip, Kardashian and Lopez are heard chatting via video call about their upcoming holiday party, which they admit is "top secret" stuff. But when Rodriguez waltzes into the kitchen, he doesn't exactly take the hint they want to chat privately. While I'm sure IRL Rodriguez is always welcome in the kitchen, the moment is hilarious.

The video is an ad for Facebook's new portal home video calling devices and it's a must-see for J.Lo and KKW fans.

Portal from Facebook on YouTube

When they're not serving up friendship goals for Facebook, Lopez and Kardashian are probably busy working on their new movie project. During a recent interview with E!, Kardashian spilled the beans that she's working on a big film role alongside Lopez.

"You're working on something with J.Lo?" the reporter asked, to which Kardashian smiled and replied, "I am. My first big acting gig with Jennifer Lopez."

If that's not enough to convince you of how close these two have gotten, just look at this sweet moment Kardashian and Lopez shared. During their December 2018 movie night, Kardashian took to Instagram to gush about her admiration for Lopez.

“My inspiration for everything has been Jennifer Lopez,” she said on her IG stories. “I would try and see what shoes she’d wear, what makeup, what hair — I became obsessed with glam because of Jennifer. I never would have imagined this would have been my life."

Dreams do come true y'all. Kardashian and Lopez's friendship is going so strong that I don't blame A-Rod for wanting in.