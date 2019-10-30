Kim Kardashian's Hint About Acting With Jennifer Lopez Will Get You Hype

Kim Kardashian West is one of the biggest stars in the world, and it all began with her reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians. But now, it looks like Kim will be making the move to the big screen soon, and she'll be doing it alongside another huge name in Hollywood. Kim Kardashian's hint about acting with Jennifer Lopez is fueling all the Hollywood dreams I never even knew I had.

The big news about Kim's career pivot to movie star was revealed in a recent Instagram video. Kim spoke to E! News host Jason Kennedy, who asked her, "You're working on something with J.Lo?" Kim broke into a big smile and said, ""I am. My first big acting gig with Jennifer Lopez." Unfortunately, Kim wasn't to provide any more details about her new gig, but she did say that she knows all her lines and she's "so excited." In fact, Kim had trouble containing her excitement and ended the video by repeating, "Me and Jennifer Lopez," and gasping. Honestly, same, Kim. The idea of Kim K and J.Lo, two of the biggest stars in the world, teaming up for a movie is truly the stuff of dreams and I couldn't be more hype.

J.Lo is currently shooting her next movie, Marry Me, so there's a possibility that Kim is playing a role in that project. Marry Me also stars Owen Wilson and is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby. According to The Hollywood Reporter:

Marry Me centers on a pop superstar (Lopez) who, moments before marrying her rock-star fiancé at Madison Square Garden, finds out that he was cheating on her with her assistant and spontaneously melts down onstage and picks a random math teacher (Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead.

J.Lo most recently starred in Hustlers, which garnered a 95% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is based on the true story of a group of night club dancers who pulled off one of the most infamous scams of the 21st century. J.Lo has received near-universal praise for her performance in Hustlers, and has earned herself even more fans than she had already – if that was even possible, because, I mean, who doesn't love J.Lo?

One familiar face counts herself among those big fans of J.Lo. That's right, Kim K is a huge fan of J.Lo and even once said that she's her "idol." People reported in 2018 that Kim hosted a movie night where she showed J.Lo's movie Second Act – and J.Lo herself showed up to join in the fun. "I never would have imagined this would have been my life,” Kim said at the time. “I always fangirl for her. Dreams do come true, guys!” Kim went on to explain that she's always looked up to J.Lo. She said:

My inspiration for everything has been Jennifer Lopez. I would try and see what shoes she’d wear, what makeup, what hair — I became obsessed with glam because of Jennifer.

Since Kim has so much love for J.Lo, her new acting project with her must be super-special for her. As a fan, I can say it's a super-big deal for me.