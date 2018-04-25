You've been there before: You're scrolling through your Instagram feed when you see your favorite celeb post about their favorite new product — a face serum, vitamins that will make your skin brighter, or a specialty food service. You can't help but want to be like the stars, but are the products worth it? In Elite Daily's new series, I Tried, we put it all to the test. We're trying those products as well as celebrities' health and wellness tips, recipes, and life hacks. We'll do the leg work and tell you what living like your fave star is really like.

I'm a coffee girl — always have been, always will be. As the weather gets warmer, though, I invariably begin to look for new ways to start my day. I love iced coffee, but since I work at home, it's basically a non-starter. Have you ever tried homemade iced coffee? It's literally the worst. I'd been hearing a lot about "brain drinks" — you know, energy drinks that supposedly deliver energy and focus. Sounds great, right? But do they really work? To find out, I tried a drink called Neuro Sonic that keeps Kim Kardashian energized and TBH, I am totally sold.

I mean, I've always wanted to look like one of those celebs who run around L.A. in their workout clothes with some kind of cool, colorful bottle clutched in their hand. And did you happen to see the pic Kardashian recently shared on Instagram from her Elle cover shoot in Malibu? The one where she's sprawled on the sand in that sheer, white leotard thing-y? The caption read, "A big thank you to my friend Diana Jenkins @drinkneuro for letting us use your amazing home & stocking us with the best Neuro drinks all day!!!" Kim K also starred in a YouTube video for the publication, and you can see the drinks in the background over there on the left the whole time.

YouTube/Elle

Pretty good endorsement, right? So, Neuro drinks it is!

So what is a Neuro drink, anyway? The line includes a total of eight different beverages, each with a different purpose. There's one for stress, one for sleep, one for strength... you get the idea. I decided to go with the Sonic version, which announces right on the back of the bottle that it will "increase and sustain energy" through its mix of L-Theanine, Vitamin D, Vitamin B6 & 12, superfruit extracts, and Alpha GPC, which is a compound that enhances memory and power output.

Plus, Sonic is the version of the drink that's apparently favored by KKW and by celeb trainer Tracy Anderson, who offers it in her gyms. "Neuros are great," Anderson explains on her website. "They are carbonated, packed with nutrients, and very low in calories. I drink a Neuro Bliss every morning and a Neuro Sonic before my workout, both are designed to increase mental functioning, alertness, and concentration."

You can see her concentration in action here:

Matthew Peyton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sold.

For one week, I decided to replace my morning coffee with a Neuro Sonic to see what happened. And because I'm a big Sunkist fan, I chose the orange passion flavor.

Looks pretty cool, right? Plus, the drinks are vegan, gluten-free, and only 35 calories, if you're a person who cares about that stuff.

On Day 1, I was pretty nervous about getting my caffeine fix as I twisted off the cool red triangular lid. The website said this drink would provide the caffeine equivalent of one cup of coffee, so I decided a little trust was in order and gamely tossed it back. Initial reaction? It didn't taste like orange soda, but it actually tasted better! Kind of like raspberry and pomegranate soda mixed with a splash of Red Bull. I know that may sound like a weird combo, but the end result was actually really crisp and clean, and the more I drank it, the more I liked it. Bible.

When I started work about an hour later, I swear I felt like it increased my ability to focus and gave me a nice little kick. It didn't last super long, though. By the late afternoon, I could tell the effects had worn off from the morning. When Day 2 rolled around, the same thing happened again. I wasn't Bradley Cooper in Limitless, but I had a nice little buzz going that carried me through the day.

I still wasn't convinced it wasn't all just a placebo effect, but I was definitely digging the flavor and enjoying the ride. And by Day 3, I actually went downstairs in the morning craving the stuff. Not gonna lie, I may have had a slight addiction happening by Day 4, and at the end of the week, when my stash ran out, I wasted no time logging onto Amazon to score a little more.

Bottom line? I still enjoy a nice, hot cup of coffee, but Neuro Sonic is my new go-to energy drink, and I don't want to live in a world where there's not room for both. Seriously guys, this stuff is legit. It's tasty, it helped me focus, and I would buy it even if it didn't make me feel a like Kim K in that sheer, white leotard.

You know, probably.