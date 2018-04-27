Kim Kardashian Addressed Kanye West's Tweets On 'Ellen' & They Make More Sense Now

We're all well-aware of the Twittergate that's happening right now with Kanye West, yes? Good. Fans are getting a little concerned because West's tweets were somewhat all over the place. But now, Kim Kardashian addressed Kanye West's tweets on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and you know what? I can sort of understand it now. Emphasis on sort of.

According to Kardashian, one tweet in particular about "getting rid of everything" wasn't meant in a literal sense, but more about "clarity."

Here's what went down. Kardashian sat down with Ellen and talked about Kanye's return to Twitter. "I didn't even know he got his Twitter again until I started seeing tweets come in from other people re-tweeting him," Kardashian explained. "And I was like, 'Wait, is this real?' And then at night, he came in and was like, 'Did you see my tweets?', and I was like, 'Yes, I did see your tweets!', and I followed him back."

LOL, let's just pause right there, because "following him back" is a gem of a statement.

She continues to try and explain where Yeezy is coming from, and how it's not that uncommon for him to talk about one's own consciousness.

I mean, I hear him say all of these things in the house, just about... I think what he was saying about, really, the "everything," he was talking about clarity. He always talks about how we should not have our phones first thing in the morning, and in the house when we're with the kids, let's not have our phones. It's our rule that we really try to live by, so I think he was talking about cleansing.

Hm. OK, if you say so, Kim!

For those of you who are like, 'Wait, Kanye's back on Twitter,' have I got news for you. He's back and he's FULL of dragon energy (more on that later). I'm just going to give you a small highlight reel of the last few days, because honestly, it's a lot.

After leaving Twitter back in May of 2017, West came back to the Twitterverse on April 13, and had so very, very much to say. A lot of fans heads turned when West started expressing his support for Donald Trump, tweeting one picture of a signed MAGA hat, and another saying that he doesn't always "have to agree with trump" but that they are both "dragon energy" and that Trump is his "brother."

Many didn't take West's tweets too well — we saw John Legend's response to Kanye via text, and man, was that intense — but West carried on regardless.

That same day, West was finishing up with his Twitter spree and left his fans with his "last tweet of the day." He wrote,

that's the last tweet of the day. I did that one for my god-brother Puff. Now ima go watch the Cavs.

Of course, many thought that West was shading Khloé Kardashian, since her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson is currently involved an apparent cheating scandal after he was reportedly caught on video seemingly kissing a woman who was not Khloé Kardashian. (Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams but did not hear back by the time of publication.)

And days before this, West confused everyone by saying, "Sometimes you have to get rid of everything":

