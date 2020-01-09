On behalf of Khloé Kardashian, I present to you the cute content you didn't know you needed today. The mother-of-one spends most of her days with baby True Thompson (or, Tutu, as she calls her), but she also fit in some quality time with her niece Penelope Disick on Jan. 8. Along with Kris Jenner, the fam whipped out their best gymnastics skills, and it looked like an absolute ball. Khloé Kardashian's video of True and Penelope doing cartwheels in the living room was beyond adorable.

The fun wasn't all for the kids, though. Khloé and Kris may not be the next big Olympic gymnasts, but hey, they gave cartwheeling a valiant attempt. "P says we are all a work in progress," Khloé joked in the video's caption. "She's VERY patiently teaching us."

The cutest part of the clip was definitely when little True attempted a cartwheel and ended up just nervously running out of the frame instead, without ever putting her hands on the ground. A few more lessons from Penelope, though, and she'll be a cartwheel queen just like her cousin.

You can watch the KarJenner cartwheeling shenanigans for yourself by swiping to slide five of Khloé's Instagram post.

Fans loved the silly video. "True clearly had the best cartwheel! 😂," one fan wrote in the comments, while another said, "Omg True is too cute." One person even made a remark about the special bond Penelope and True share. "P IS A BIG SIS TO TUTU THEY BOTH ARE AMAZING❤️," the fan said.

Khloe's Instagram has basically become a diary of True's most adorable moments as of late, and we've seen non-stop sweet moments leading up to the new year.

On New Year's Eve, Koko shared this heart-melting montage of her most special 2019 moments (which were basically all of true), and, TBH, I'm still crying.

Several days earlier, on Dec. 26, Koko shared a breathtaking photo of her and baby True twinning in sparkling gold gowns. The mother-daughter duo posed in front of a Christmas Tree for the pic, and it was honestly worthy of being on the front of a Christmas card.

True may need to brush up on her gymnastics skills, but she's a solid 10 in the cuteness department.