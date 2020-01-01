A new year means a fresh start for lots of people, including some of the world's biggest stars. Khloé Kardashian posted on Instagram for New Year's 2020, and she made it clear that she's ready to move on from the year that was. In her heartfelt caption, Khloé said she's "happily saying goodbye" to 2019, but not before reflecting with some family photos.

On New Year's Day, Khloé posted a 5-minute slideshow video set to Des’ree’s 1996 hit song “I’m Kissing You." The slideshow is packed with photos from Khloé's life, especially ones of her 20-month-old daughter True. Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan also make an appearance, including her siblings Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Rob Kardashian; her mom Kris Jenner; and all her many nieces and nephews. Khloé's ex and True's father Tristan Thompson also makes an appearance in the slideshow in a never-before-seen photo from the Kardashian Christmas party.

Khloé seems to find value in reflecting on her past year. In her caption, she wrote, "They tell you that you shouldn’t look back but I’m going to suggest that you do. Be brave, look back and reflect on your past year; Or the past decade! It’s OK to remind yourself of what you went through and what you overcame."

It's safe to say that 2019 had its fair share of ups and downs for Khloé. She and Tristan had quite a bit of drama during their breakup, and she posted in her Instagram story that she was determined to go into the new year with "less stress." Khloé also wrote in her story, "2019 is almost over and all I gotta say is what the hell was that."

But even with the hardships of the past year, Khloé had a positive message to share on her New Year's 2020 Instagram post. She wrote:

We may not be able to control what happens to us but we can control how we react to it. We must remember that all things are powerless unless we give them power. So let that power be empathy, understanding, kindness, grace, love and respect. Remember that God has and always will have your back. Have faith that life will get better as long as we believe in ourselves. We must internally feel grateful for everything and strive to become better people daily.

She went on to say:

Remind yourself how incredible your life is. How you’re still standing, thriving, smiling. Sometimes we need to remind ourselves that what we take with us, is so much greater than what we left behind.I am choosing to only take with me the happiest of times! As I made this video of the past year; I can’t help but smile! True you are my entire heart! My happy place! My Forever and always! I love you!

Khloé ended the post with some words of encouragement to her followers: "I pray you leave everything that does not serve you purpose, happiness, peace, love and health back in 2019." That sounds like the kind of energy everyone should be bringing into the new year.