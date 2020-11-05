Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight. After one fan accused Koko and the entire KarJenner family of being complacent throughout the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Khloé had a few words of her own. Not only did she contest the fan's claims, but she had receipts proving she and her family have actually been highly active. Khloé Kardashian's tweet defending her family from voting criticism was a major fact-check, but there's still more to the story.

The fan took to Twitter on Nov. 4 to throw the not-so-subtle shade at Khloé, writing, “Not being funny, but you [and] your family are huge influencers and I haven’t seen any of you try and push the vote."

Well, Khloé wasn't letting the tweet slide by without defending herself and the entire KarJenner clan. "My family & I have encouraged the importance of voting, registering to vote and using your platforms," she said in a tweet of her own. "We have been posting for weeks/weeks where people can register. Where people can vote. We have made it super simplistic/easy. Please be fully informed before u make untrue claims."

It's true the KarJenner family have been frequently posting about the importance of voting, but they certainly didn't sway voters one way or the other. While a number of stars such as Beyoncé and Lady Gaga declared their support for Joe Biden in this year's election, the KarJenner family stayed mum about who they were voting for.

The family's decision to remain neutral in their public posts probably stems from the fact Kanye West ran for president in this year's election. Sure, he only garnered about 60,000 votes in total, but fans weren't happy to see the KarJenner family support West's candidacy. While no family members outright said they voted for the rapper, Kim RTed his announcement, and Kourtney Kardashian did endorse him by wearing a piece of his merch.

It's understandable for fans to be disappointed the KarJenners weren't more vocal about their beliefs during a critical election, but Kim Kardashian did recently like tweets about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Perhaps she's cryptically trying to let fans know where she really stands.