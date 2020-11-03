Just one day before election day 2020, Beyoncé finally revealed who she's voting for. Like many celebrities, Bey put her confidence in Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris, taking to Instagram to let fans know. While she's been quiet about this year's election so far, Beyoncé's Instagram endorsing Biden in the 2020 election came just in the nick of time.

Beyoncé's Instagram post arrived on Nov. 2. and in true Beyoncé form, she was looking so fierce. She sported a black and white patterned top with a matching bucket hat for her boomerang video. "Come thru, Texas! #VOTE," Bey captioned the video of herself. She accessorized with a "Biden Harris" mask and an "I Voted" sticker on her hat.

Bey originally hails from Texas, which just so happens to be a battleground state. With her 155 million followers, there's no doubt Beyoncé could sway some people in her home state. So far, fans seem to be listening. "YASSSS Make Texas Blueeee," one person commented below Beyoncé's post. "WE'RE GONNA FLIP TEXAS," another said. "Our Queen is always on the right side of history," one person wrote.

You can catch Beyoncé's Instagram post endorsing Biden below.

Beyoncé joins a long list of stars who've put their support behind Biden. Other celebs who have already endorsed this year's Democratic nominee include Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, John Legend, Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Cardi B, Bruce Springsteen, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Aniston, and more.

Beyoncé followed up her Biden endorsement with a second post about the importance of voting. She shared a graphic in partnership with Adidas and Ivy Park which said, "The most important drop is at the ballot box."

Fans could have presumed Bey would put her vote behind Biden seeing as she's spoken out against Donald Trump in the past. In February 2017, she took to Facebook and slammed him for the decision to withdraw protections for transgender students in public schools. "#LGBTQ students need to know we support them," she wrote when sharing a petition to protect trans rights.

The 2020 election is an especially crucial one, and Beyoncé wasn't about to let it slide by without speaking up.