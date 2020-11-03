John Legend isn't holding back ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Hours before Election Day, Legend performed at a democratic rally on Monday, Nov. 2, in support of former vice president Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. While speaking to the crowd, Legend slammed one particular group of people who have expressed their support for president Donald Trump. John Legend's comments calling out rappers who support Trump are brutal.

Over the past few months, celebs have used their platforms to encourage everyone to exercise their right to vote. While many, like Legend, have been vocal about their support for Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, others have expressed their hope for four more years of Trump. Those outspoken republican voters have included famous rappers like Lil Wayne and Lil Pump. Without referring to them by name, Legend took aim at the aforementioned musicians for being blinded by what he called Trump's "lies."

“Some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity," Legend said in a now-viral clip. "Some people see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business. Some of your, former, favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies."

Legend went on to address Trump's Platinum Plan, which he created with support from Ice Cube in October. The Platinum Plan promises to “increase access to capital in black communities" by almost $500 billion, create "500,000 black-owned businesses," and bring "3 million new jobs for the black community." It also promises to get Black communities “access to better education and job training.”

"I think they’ve even founded a new super group, it’s called The Sunken Place," Legend continued. "But Trump‘s Platinum Plan for Black folks is nothing but fools gold."

On Nov. 3, Legend also shared a heartfelt message for voters on Twitter. "Your vote is your voice, and it's your last chance to speak up and turn these last 4 years around," he wrote. "Don’t stay silent and regret it."