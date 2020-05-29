Khloé Kardashian is quickly becoming the internet's newest clapback queen. Having been in the spotlight for over a decade, she's had to learn how to have tough skin in order to deal with unnecessary hate from internet trolls. Whether they criticize her family's antics on Keeping Up With The Kardashians or her latest Instagram selfie, Kardashian has an epic reply every time. She has a long list of brutally honest and hilarious clapbacks, but Khloé Kardashian's response to haters saying she got a "face transplant" may be her best one yet.

Earlier this week, Kardashian broke the internet when she posted a selfie showing off a new look. Fans become so used to her blonde hair they almost didn't recognize her when she dyed it a darker shade. In a May 23 Instagram, Kardashian flaunted her new light brunette hair, which featured dark blonde highlights. "Location: under b*tches skiiiinnnnn 💋," Kardashian captioned the photo.

Friends and family raved over her new look. "My GORGEOUS Girl!!!!!! WOW !!!😍😍😍," her mother, Kris Jenner, gushed. "GO OFF 😍," her bestie Malika Haqq wrote. "Wowza !!!! Hello Gorgeous - there you are again stunning as usual!!! Beautiful inside and out boo boo !!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," family friend Jeff Leatham commented.

However, not everyone loved her new look, and were more preoccupied with her face than her new hairdo. Fans thought she looked too different, and joked that she looked like she got a "face transplant" to appear more like her bestie Malika Haqq, or celebs like Madison Beer and Denise Richards. Kardashian's look was such a hot topic that day fans trended her name on Twitter.

On May 28, Kardashian posted another selfie showing off her new style. "The Mondayest Thursday ever 🤪," she captioned her photo. Again, the comments were split between fans raving over her and trolls thinking she looked totally unrecognizable.

"Why do you look so different in all your photos?" someone asked her.

Instead of letting the comment slide, Kardashian made a hilarious joke.

"My weekly face transplant clearly," she snapped back.

Kardashian won't ever let anyone get to her. Fans love her confidence and they know if a hater ever disses Kardashian again, the star will have another comeback ready to go.