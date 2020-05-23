Khloé Kardashian is breaking the internet with her new look, but it's not why you'd think. Fans are losing it over her latest Instagram post, which features a new hairdo after she ditched her lengthy blonde locks for a darker style. Twitter can't get over the new style, and these tweets about Khloé Kardashian looking different are so wild.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to change up their looks frequently, but it's usually Kylie Jenner who surprises fans by sporting wigs in every color of the rainbow and daring new looks on the reg. However, Khloé has been staying pretty consistent with her blonde locks for quite a while, so fans were shook when she debuted a drastic new look. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted some new selfies to her Instagram on Friday, May 22. The photos feature Kardashian, looking brilliant in a white bustier top, a gorgeous highlight, and her new hair, which is more of a light brunette with some dark blonde highlights.

She captioned the post "location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn" with a kiss emoji. Her hair's warm tones brighten up her face and go great with her bronzed look. TBH, she looks all set for the summer, but the internet is having a hard time getting used to the new look.

Whether fans were flipping over the new hairstyle or comparing Kardashian's new pics to celeb lookalikes, her post clearly dominated all the chatter on social media this weekend.