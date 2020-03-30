Now that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is back on TV again, fans (and haters) are back to tweeting about the show's drama and taking sides in the family's feuds. One thing fans were looking forward to seeing in the show's Season 18 premiere was an update on Khloé Kardashian's relationship with her ex Tristan Thompson following his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. Since it appeared the two were friendly again, a hater accused Kardashian of being hypocritical for seemingly forgiving Thompson and not Woods. Khloé Kardashian's response to a hater calling her hypocritical was so mature.

Like always, Kardashian live-tweeted the episode so fans watching the show could follow along and learn some behind-the-scenes secrets. Most fans sent Kardashian supportive messages for reconciling with Thompson, but their makeup didn't sit well with one person.

"So they all forgave Tristan for cheating on Khloé, so they must forgive Jordyn too since he kissed her without her consent! I love all woman's [sic] in this family but I can't agree with hypocrisy #KUWTK," they wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Kardashian was quick to make it clear she had nothing against Woods. "We have forgiven both parties! And the noncosent [sic] thing is near [sic] say," she clapped back in a now-deleted tweet. "The entire story is hearsay but I’ll let you guys run with whatever you want to run with. If you are a true fan then you would have followed my Insta stories where I have repeatedly stated how I have forgiven both parties and I want both parties to be in peace. And this is for everyone’s mental well being."

In December 2019, after Kardashian shared a cryptic Instagram post about forgiveness, fans criticized her for patching things up with Thompson, while seemingly still holding a grudge against Woods. However, the star clarified her post was "for Jordyn" too.

"I am allowed to forgive people but still not accept their behaviors," Kardashian wrote. "I am allowed to choose who I want in my life and who I do not. I’m also allowed to wish people well and sincerely mean it. Doesn’t mean I have to be their best friend."

Considering Kardashian and Thompson share a daughter together, their makeup wasn't surprising. Even so, Kardashian doesn't owe anyone an explanation as to who she decides to keep in her life and who she chooses to leave in the past.