Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are exes committed to co-parenting their daughter, True. Despite their rocky history, which includes a cheating scandal, the exes are doing their best to remain cordial. In the time since their February 2019 split, Kardashian fans have been wondering if there's a possibility that she'll reunite with Thompson in the future because of their increasingly friendly (and sometimes flirty) interactions on social media. If you've wondered if Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together in 2020, KoKo's got answers for you.

On March 15, Kardashian posted a cute photo of her and True in matching pajamas, captioned, "The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!"

Of course, friends and family left super sweet comments. "True True," wrote Kylie Jenner. "Y'all so cute," quipped Kardashian's BFF Khadijah Haqq.

Thompson reportedly also commented, leaving a string of heart emojis under the picture, according to Cosmopolitan.

Naturally, fans thought the mention of True's dad and his reported response under the photo might mean Kardashian and Thompson were an item again. One user went as far as to ask what many were thinking: "Does this mean there [sic] back together?"

Kardashian cleared up any speculation about the post, writing, "It means her parents love her beyond measure."

Regardless of their history, Kardashian doesn't refrain from talking about Thompson when it comes to co-parenting. She even called him an amazing parent when she appeared on the May 20, 2019, episode of the Divorce Sucks! podcast.

"I know her dad is a great person, I know how much he loves her and cares about her so I want him to be there," she said. But that doesn't mean she's ready to jump back into a relationship with him. Despite his advances marked by flirtatious comments left under her Instagram photos, KoKo wants to focus primarily on their daughter.

“Right now, the most I can handle is a co-parenting relationship... Tristan wants more than that,” she said in a Dec. 1, 2019, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "There’s really nothing romantic between Tristan and I. ... We’re slowly moving into the right direction of being friends as well as excellent co-parents.”

For now, it looks like Kardashian and Thompson are focusing solely on being great co-parents to their daughter, True, and totally succeeding.