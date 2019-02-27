Khloé Kardashian still hasn't made any formal statement regarding the rumors that Tristan Thompson reportedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods. Elite Daily reached out previously to Woods and Thompson for comment on the rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication. But, for the record, Kardashian shouldn't have to make a formal statement. Why should she have to? Anyway, the reality star is responding in her own way — by moving on with her life and letting us all know how she feels about the whole sitch by leaving a cryptic (but actually not-so-cryptic) trail on social media. See, Woods is set to give her first interview since the public first learned of the reports she hooked up with Thompson on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk on Friday, March 1. And Khloe Kardashian's reaction to Jordyn Woods' Red Table Talk announcement makes her opinion about her sister's former bestie pretty clear.

Kardashian may not have typed out any tweets about Woods' upcoming talk show appearance herself, but she did like (then unlike) two tweets by fans about the news. And judging from the content of those tweets, it doesn't look like Woods is going to be given a pass for reportedly doing Kardashian dirty anytime soon.

"I really don’t understand the point of this," read the first tweet liked by KoKo on Feb. 27. "There’s no way she can justify what she did."

Word.

The second tweet the Keeping Up star liked was actually a response to a different Twitter user, who claimed that the Kardashian fam was slamming Woods’ name for show ratings.

"The Kardashian’s are obviously smearing her name for ratings, but Jordyn deserves a win!" read the original tweet.

This is the response to the tweet that Khloe liked:

"She slept with Khloé’s baby daddy, and they haven’t even publicly said ONE bad thing about her, just unfollowed her, so how is that the Kardashians fault?" it read. "Jordyn smeared her OWN name!"

While Kardashian has since unliked the tweets, Twitter sleuths were able to screenshot some receipts.

Meanwhile, while Mama Kris and the KarJenner sisters have all stayed mum on Woods' upcoming gabfest with Pinkett Smith, a few members of Khlo-Money's girl squad are happily spilling the tea. Like family friend Larsa Pippen, who had a lot to say about Woods on Instagram on Feb. 26.

"Can’t wait to see which version of her story she tells," Pippen commented on a post on Hollywood Unlocked's feed about the upcoming interview. "Hope it’s the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her."

She's likely referring to the reports that surfaced on TMZ on Feb. 25 that Woods was "blackout drunk" when she got with Thompson, even though she reportedly drove herself home from the party and guests were reportedly told to put their phones away when she first arrived — a move that seemed to imply that either she or Thompson knew something untoward was about to happen. Elite Daily reached out to Woods' team for comment on TMZ's report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Khloé's best friend Malika Haqq also referenced the blackout story when she shared a quote on Instagram on Feb. 26.

"The most important promise you can keep is a promise to yourself," the quote read. Then Haqq added this in the comment section:

I've been wrong before and I'll be wrong again but I damn sure wouldn't make excuses (alcohol) in an interview to gain self pity and save face. No one in my life would condone that coward like behavior.

The Red Table Talk ep with Woods will air on Friday, March 1.

I don't know about you guys, but I know where I'll be.