Khloé Kardashian has never been one to hold back when it comes to telling it like it is. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is known for being candid about her sex life — this is a woman, after all, who named her camel toe "Camille," and who shared oral sex tips on Howard Stern back in 2016, after telling him all about her puffy vajayjay (except she didn't use the word "vajayjay"). It's really not all that surprising, then, that Khloé Kardashian's quotes about having sex while pregnant are so relatable — and that's exactly why I love her!

It's also probably why one of her fans felt comfortable enough to ask the reality star what she thinks about having sex while she's preggers. See, on Feb. 8, KoKo took to Twitter in order to crowdsource some questions for her app in honor of Valentine's Day. "Hi my little lovebirds!" she wrote. "I have a fun and sexy surprise coming to my app next week! Tweet me all your love & sex related questions with the hashtag # Khlomance and I just might answer."

Fans didn't hesitate to respond, asking everything from "Morning sex yes or no" to "Do game results affect your sex life?" Khloé's boyfriend, ICYDK, is Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson. And, like, good question about the games, because now I really want to know what goes down (pun definitely intended) when the Cavs suffer a loss.

Kardashian chose to answer a different tweet on her app, though, and it was just as on point. "What do you think of having sex during pregnancy?" the fan wanted to know. Inquiring minds, right? Well, luckily for you guys, I happen to subscribe to the official Khloé app, so I am here to give you her amazing answer.

"I have always heard that women are extra horny when they're pregnant, but for me it's been interesting," Kardashian wrote. "In the beginning, sex was the same. As I got into my third trimester and started to get bigger, it became harder to have sex and a little more uncomfortable and limiting."

The struggle is apparently real, you guys! And I love that Kardashian isn't afraid to admit it. Luckily, her baby daddy is all about making the Revenge Body star feel confident. "Tristan is amazing and would never make me feel different in any way," she explains. "But I'm sure it's uncomfortable for a man to have sex with a pregnant woman too. Personally, I get uncomfortable and insecure. Also, you can't move the same, so you kind of feel useless, LOL. But you just have to improvise and do the best you can."

Let's hear it for improv, guys! Seriously, though, I love that KoKo isn't shy about admitting that pregnancy sex for her hasn't been all that. Way to keep it real, mama! The outspoken star also tackled another query on her app, this one about how long you should wait before having sex when you're dating.

"I don't think there's a timeline," she answered. "If you really are into someone, then there's no rush for sex — I would wait a little bit. If you want a long-lasting relationship, I don't think waiting a few dates is going to hurt anything. But, if you know that this is more of a passion type of thing, then what are you waiting for? Either way, I am definitely not judging."

Open, honest and judgement-free — Khloé is definitely the advice columnist the world needs right now, which is why I am so ready for a Kocktails With Khloé reboot. Who's with me?