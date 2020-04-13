Khloé Kardashian just proved she's the self-quarantine party planning queen. Fans knew Kardashian wouldn't sweep the celebrations aside for her daughter True's birthday despite having to be away from their family and friends, but no one could have imagined how adorable the socially-distant bash would be. Khloé Kardashian's photos of True's Trolls-themed second birthday party are so cute.

Kardashian flooded her Calabasas, California home with extravagant pink balloons including some of Poppy the Troll and a giant arch that read, "Happy Birthday True." Tristan Thompson joined for the celebration and was all smiles with the toddler, who could not stop grinning the entire day. At one point, Kardashian noted that she planned to bake True's birthday cake herself, but decided to support a local business and order them instead. She captioned her series of adorable Instagram photos:

Happy birthday my sweet TuTu!! You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future. You are literally my entire world! I can’t believe you are TWO!! You make my life complete and I can’t wait to have forever with you!!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl.

Thompson also shared a sweet message to True, along with some of his favorite photos of the day. He wrote:

Happy Birthday to my sweet baby True. You have no idea how much daddy loves you. I can’t believe how fast time has flown by. You will always be daddy’s little girl. I Love you soo much Tutu. Happy birthday day.

Kardashian shared that all she wanted was for True to feel "loved" on her special day. While Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, were hunkered down in their own house and had to miss the party, Stormi didn't miss the opportunity to sing "Happy Birthday" to True. Check out the video below.

True's party continued throughout the day.

True was all about blowing out the candles on her cake — with the help of her mom and dad, of course.

There's no doubt that Kardashian and Thompson did the best they could to make True's second birthday one to remember, and it's clear by the happiness in their photos just how loved the little girl is.

