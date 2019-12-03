The Kardashians love to celebrate the holidays in grandiose fashion. So much so, fans look forward to the release of their annual Christmas card and any and all videos of their holiday celebrations. Now, it's just a few days into December, and Khloé Kardashian isn't playing around. She's already started decorating with her daughter, True, and it's the cutest thing ever. Khloé Kardashian's photo of True with a pink Christmas tree is just too pure.

On. Dec 3, Kardashian posted a sweet photo of True looking totally in awe of a big, pink Christmas tree with a fluffy base that showed up in her house.

"Merry Christmas everyone!! We starting decorating our house yesterday and @jeffleatham surprised True with this beautiful pink tree. It’s safe to say that True loves it!!! Thankful and blessed beyond words!" Kardashian captioned the Instagram photo.

In case you're wondering, Jeff Leatham is the Kardashians family's florist, having built the now-iconic flower wall featured at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding.

So, obviously, Leatham did not disappoint with little True's Christmas decorations.

"She is a Holiday Angel - Love her so much," Leatham said of True, under KoKo's touching photo.

True is truly a little angel. She absolutely stuns during the holiday season. Last Christmas was no different. In 2018, KoKo shared this heartwarming snap of herself and True in matching white ensembles at Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve party. True looked like she had the time of her life.

Unfortunately for any fans looking forward to more heartwarming photos from the entire Kar-Jenner family this holiday season, it looks like they'll be disappointed, since Kim hopes the holidays can be a lot easier on the family this year.

"I think this Christmas card will be just my family, like me, Kanye and the kids because it's a lot to wrangle everybody," she told E! News in November 2019. However, there's more than enough time for her to change her mind, since the Kar-Jenner annual Christmas photo has become such a tradition for fans everywhere. Historically speaking, the family usually pulls through with the Christmas card in the final hour, so don't give up hope just yet.