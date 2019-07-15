Ever since Khloé Kardashian welcomed little True Thompson into the world back in April 2018, the first-time mom has been all about her baby girl. And can you even blame her? The sweet little child is absolutely adorable and always seems to have a big smile on her face in every picture. I wouldn't be able to get enough of her either! Lucky for all of us fans, the Good American founder hasn't been shy when it comes to sharing snaps on social media of her little rockstar. But Khloé Kardashian's photo of True wearing pink bunny pajamas is, by far, my favorite image of her daughter that we've seen yet — and she looks so grown up in it, you guys!

On July 15, the Revenge Body star hit up Instagram to share a photo of baby True wearing a pair of light pink pajamas with little bunnies printed all over them. The 14-month-old is standing up in the shot with her hair swept up into a tiny bun. As per usual, she's got a huge grin on her face, and she's holding out the sides of her long-sleeved, button-down PJ top with both hands as if to say, "Hey, check me out!"

As if all of that wasn't charming enough, Kardashian captioned the image, "My baby bunny."

Take a look:

Awww! I know she's not my kid, but I'm not gonna lie, I kinda want to make this pic of True my screensaver.

Meanwhile, Kardashian's Insta followers couldn't seem to get over 1) how cute True looked in the photo and 2) how grown up she suddenly seemed. They wasted no time flooding the post's comment section with all the positive vibes.

"I can’t stand herrr cuteness," wrote one commenter.

"Omg she's getting so big," wrote another.

"Beauty Baby True!!! Love the PJs too," added a third, in what was most likely an accidental rhyme. But I'm here for it, nonetheless.

Even KoKo's sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner couldn't resist rolling up in the comments to show their adorable niece some serious adoration and love.

"One of my favorite human beings on this planet," wrote Kim.

"Angel bunny," added Kourt.

Kendall simply wrote: "!!!!!!"

And from Kylie: "Omg."

Instagram/KhloeKardashian

Way to leave them speechless, True! And I seriously can't get enough of this supportive set of sibs!

The Twitterverse was also in agreement that True in her bunny pajamas is the gift we all needed.

Check out some of these tweets:

This isn't the first time we've seen True rocking this particular set of bunny pajamas, of course. On July 9, Kardashian shared a pics of True flanked by North West and Penelope Disick, and wearing the exact same matching PJ set with the bunnies.

"Ps Birthday Bash with these Besties," Kardashian captioned the image.

Such an iconic trio.

Can the next gen of Kar-Jenners just get their own reality show already? Keeping Up With The Kousins... yup, I'd watch it.