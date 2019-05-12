It's Mother's Day, folks, and the day wouldn't be complete without social media posts from some of the most famous mothers out there, the Kardashian-Jenners. Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday, May 12 to share her own Mother's Day photo. Khloé Kardashian's photo of True for Mother's Day 2019 is a sweet mother-daughter moment that is sure to put a smile on anyone's face.

Just a handful of years ago it felt like many of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters were posting photos of their own mother, Kris Jenner, for Mother's Day, but now since almost everyone has children, they're joining in on the celebratory fun. Khloé posted a sweet Mother's Day photo with True captioned:

It’s Mothers Day!!! Happy Mother’s Day.

In the photo, the youngest Kardashian sister is posing with her baby in their home. Both mother and daughter are grinning ear to ear and sporting white clothes, but the most prominent part of either of their outfits is Khloé's absolutely massive necklace. The hardcore bling features a chain with "True" in the middle. Though the necklace itself is cute, the cutest part of the whole photo is that True is holding onto the chain in the selfie. That little girl knows what she wants!

In addition to the post with True on her main Instagram timeline, Khloé posted a series of Instagram Stories wishing all the moms out there a happy Mother's Day. She also posted a story with a "Happy Mother's Day" Snapchat lens and floral filter featuring True sitting in a high chair and eating snacks.

Khloé was not the only Kardashian-Jenner sister to post a Mother's Day photo with her baby on Instagram. Kourtney posted a picture of her and her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, sitting in a row in Portofino and captioned it, "My heartbeat." Kylie also posted several photos with her baby Stormi with captions like, "the best thing I’ve ever done, my greatest role in this life," and she wrote on a another pic, "happy mother’s day mama."

While Kim didn't post a specific Mother's Day photo on her timeline, it's safe to assume the new mom, who just had her fourth baby, probably has her hands full with the newcomer at the moment, not to mention her three other children, North, Chicago, and Saint.

But my favorite Mother's Day Instagram post has to be the post from the mother of mothers, Kris Jenner herself. She Instagrammed a photo collage featuring all her daughters who have kids as well as her own mother, MJ, and wrote a caption wishing a happy Mother's Day to "all of the beautiful moms out there," as well as the women who are mentors and mother figures. She continued:

To my amazing Mom MJ, I love you more than you will ever know. Thank you for raising me to be strong and independent and for loving me the way you do. To my beautiful daughters who are moms, I am so proud of you girls and the mothers you have become.. my grandchildren are so blessed that God chose YOU to be their mommies..

Leave it to the Kardashian-Jenners to celebrate in such a big way with so much style. Happy Mother's Day, everyone!