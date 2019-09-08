Almost seven months after the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal rocked the KarJenner clan, Khloé Kardashian is letting her fans know that she's over the drama. On Friday, Sept. 6, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made an appearance on Ryan Seacrest's radio show where she opened up about co-parenting with her ex and how she's putting her past behind her. Khloé Kardashian's new comments about Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods get real about how she's not letting it get to her anymore and how "that chapter is closed" for her.

On Sept. 6, the fitness mogul revealed that while it was understandably hard for her when the news that Woods and Thompson reportedly hooked up surfaced, she's ready for the world to let it go.

"I’m not someone who holds a grudge. If I do that it’s only going to affect me," she told Seacrest when he asked about her feelings about her former family friend and the father of her child. "That chapter is closed for me. I want all of us to move on and to be happy, successful people. I just want everyone to just be better people with each day. That’s genuinely how I feel."

She continued by revealing that while she doesn't feel like some of the apologies were "sincere," she's left it behind her.

"I know everybody makes mistakes," Kardashian continued. "I think it’s how you handle it, and I think apologies need to be as loud as your disrespect was or to me, it’s not sincere. I’m forgiving. I’m forgiven."

Her latest comments come just months after she took to Instagram on July 17 to set the record straight on her feelings for her ex after a commenter wrote, "I know Khloe hates Tristan but baby True starting to look just like him."

"Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?" she commented back. "People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money] to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!!"

While she might be in a better place now, it wasn't always that way. During the Sept. 6 interview, Kardashian also got real about how hard it was co-parenting the couple's daughter True shortly after the news broke that the NBA star kissed Woods during a party. At the time, the couple was preparing to celebrate True turning 1.

"True's birthday was just a couple weeks after all of that stuff happened. So everything was really raw and fresh, and that was really hard," she told Ryan Seacrest.

She continued, "You're going to see that in the first episode [of Keeping Up With The Kardashians], really how we even came to the point where I even invited Tristan to her first birthday. I always wanted that to be obviously a mommy and daddy thing. In my family, it is everyone who is going through this breakup. So I knew in my family it was going to be a lot of high tension, but I still wanted to do what was best for True."

In other words, it sounds like Kardashian has moved on, and she's ready for the rest of us to do so as well.