Khloé Kardashian is airing out all her grievances about her love life. Or so it seems. In a recent Instagram Story, Kardashian shared a quote that many are reading as insight into her relationship with Tristan Thompson. Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram quote about an unequal love relationship is pretty shady and might very well be about her former boyfriend.

As you may recall, Kardashian and Thompson split back in February 2019 after Thompson reportedly hooked up with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods. Since then, Kardashian has been giving fans glimpses into her mindset about love. And her new Instagram Story may shed light on how the relationship went from a relatively happy one to a totally non-existent one.

"The saddest thing about our story is that we could have made it work. If you cared about me like I cared about you, you would have fought for me. But you didn't," the quote read. "So it's clear, I was right every time that I told you that I loved you more. You always denied it and said you loved me more, but I guess now we know."

So, is Kardashian saying that she put more effort into the relationship than Thompson did? Possibly. There’s no way of knowing whether she shared the quote with the intention of letting everyone know what really went wrong with her relationship. But it does seem like she’s pretty apathetic about romance at this point.

In any case, here’s what Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story:

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

This, of course, isn’t the only time Kardashian has shared a quote on Instagram that might pertain to her relationship with Thompson. Back in March 2019, she did the very same, only the quote was really about her not feeling like herself.

“Shoutout to women who haven’t felt like themselves lately, but you get up every day & refuse to quit; stay strong,” the quote read.

She also shared an additional quote about someone missing her.

“When you miss me, remember, when you had me, I wasn’t enough,” the other quote read.

Here’s a look at those two quotes from Kardashian’s March IG stories.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

All in all, it seems like Kardashian has been and still is going through some emotional stuff relating to her relationship with Thompson. And that’s understandable. By all accounts, she tried super hard to make it work and fans got to see how she approached the relationship during a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the episode, Kardashian was struggling to balance her schedule with Thompson’s, which was distressing for her because it meant she, Thompson, and True couldn’t spend time together as a family.

“Now he’s upset that he doesn’t get to see his daughter and he hasn’t seen True in three weeks,” she said at one point in the episode. “Tristan is on an NBA schedule, so he’s in and out of town only for a limited time — whatever the NBA schedule permits. So extending my trip another day in L.A. is kind of throwing a wrench into my travel plans. But this Halloween photo shoot is really important to my sisters, so I can’t cancel.”

So, it looks like Kardashian genuinely tried her best during the relationship. It’s unfortunate that things didn’t work out in the end.