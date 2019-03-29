Khloé Kardashian seems to be in rare form, at least according to her latest Instagram Story. Kardashian shared a quote on her Instagram Story on March 28 hinting that she’s maybe not herself as of late. Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram about not feeling like herself is rather cryptic, but ultimately shows that she feels empowered and wants other women to feel like that, too!

“Shoutout to women who haven’t felt like themselves lately, but you get up every day & refuse to quit; stay strong,” the quote in Kardashian’s Instagram Story said.

The quote itself might hint that Kardashian is feeling out of sorts lately, but that shouldn’t be much of a surprise. She’s been going through quite a lot lately with her breakup from Tristan Thompson and having to learn how to navigate being a single mom. So, it makes sense that she might not feel like herself right now. At the very least, Kardashian is sharing an empowering message with her followers. I mean, that quote basically says it all — women who get up and do what they have to do in spite of feeling a little off kilter are pretty strong. It seems that Kardashian feels a sense of kinship and solidarity with all women who might feel that way.

Here’s the empowering Instagram Story Kardashian shared:

The quote Kardashian shared about not feeling like herself isn’t the only one she posted on Instagram. She also shared one about someone missing her, which could be in reference to Thompson.

“When you miss me, remember, when you had me, I wasn’t enough,” the other quote read. Like the other quote she shared, Kardashian put this quote on a pink background in her Instagram stories.

While she didn’t name Thompson directly in this Instagram Story, it does seem like she might be calling him out in a way. And I guess that makes sense since Kardashian has really been through a lot since her breakup with Thompson back in February 2019.

Kardashian can actually be seen dealing with all this stuff in a new trailer for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“Tristan might love me, whatever that means, but he has no respect for me whatsoever,” Kardashian says in the trailer, highlighting the height of her pain during the breakup.

Watch the new trailer for Keeping Up with the Kardashians:

In the trailer for the new season of the show, Kardashian also addresses how fame impacts her private life and puts an unnecessary spotlight on her pain.

“It just sucks it has to be so public. I’m not just a TV show. Like, this is my life!” Kardashian explained in the trailer. Later, she talks about fans forgetting that she’s human. “Sometimes the world forgets just to be kind and that we’re all going through something,” Kardashian explained in the trailer for the show. “Maybe just be a little more understanding because it f—ing sucks.”

Clearly, there’s a lot going on behind the scenes and Kardashian is dealing with it the best way she can. At least Kardashian is still feeling strong, as indicated by her latest Instagram Story. That’s all that matters!