Khloe Kardashian's Comments About Giving Birth In Cleveland Are Just So Sweet
The countdown for Kardashian baby watchers just got real. It's no secret that Khloé Kardashian planned on birthing her daughter in Cleveland, Ohio, but the time has honestly flown by so quickly that it still takes a little more time to soak in. Now, she's finally opened up about her decision to relocate across the country — away from her beloved sisters and her treasured Calabasas enclave — and Khloe Kardashian's comments about giving birth in Cleveland are more heartwarming than I could've ever guessed.
On April 3, Kardashian shared a message to her app that expressed just how difficult it was to travel back and forth between Los Angeles, California and Cleveland, Ohio, which ultimately led to her decision. She explained,
Aw! I truly adore this to pieces because third trimesters are definitely no joke, and I bet it's nice to have that peace and time away from so many distractions. Then again, the move seems like it would be the most logical thing to do considering her baller beau Tristan Thompson spends half of the year in Cleveland anyways when playing for the Cavaliers. Honestly, she might even be used to it by now: According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple has been about the bicoastal life since they started dating in 2016.
They are so goals, you guys. I can't.
Though she's on a completely opposite end of the country than her sisters for the time being, a source told People back in March that the reality star had full intentions of having her family in Cleveland for her daughter's birth. The insider revealed:
"Excited" doesn't even describe just how pumped Kardashian has been over her baby girl (as she should be!!). On March 4, in a post shared to her app called "Hopes For My Daughter," she shared a quirky list of all the dreams she had for her daughter. Part of the list read:
My "hope" is that Kardashian finds happiness wherever she is: Los Angeles, Cleveland or anywhere in between. Well, obviously, she has, but you never know when homesickness may kick in — especially when you're as tight-knit of a family as the Kardashians are.