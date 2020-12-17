Things are looking promising for True's parents, because Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's reported Boston date night on Dec. 15 sounded like a dream to me. A source for E! News reportedly claimed the pair went out for a night in Beantown and dined at the Japanese-inspired restaurant, Zuma, inside the Four Seasons Hotel. But as romantic as that sounds, they apparently weren't alone. Kardashian and Thompson reportedly invited a third person to join them in their private dining room behind the chef's kitchen, so I guess three isn't always a crowd.

"Thompson has been to Zuma quite a few times the past," the insider reportedly claimed to E! News, adding that Zuma is one of Thompson's fave spots to eat in the city. It also was a great place for him to spend some quality time with Kardashian, since the basketball star is now based in Boston — thanks to the $19 million deal he signed to play with the Celtics — and Kardashian is still living in Los Angeles. According to the source for E! News, the pair reportedly seem to be doing well despite the distance. "Thompson is very committed to Kardashian and they are on good terms right now," the source reportedly added.

Just a few days before their reported date night, Thompson was reportedly spotted with a mystery blonde at the same restaurant he took Kardashian on Dec. 15, according to a source for the Daily Mail. But as it turns out, that woman was reportedly just Thompson's estate manager, who's helping him find housing in Boston. If Kardashian's reported night out with Thompson is any indication, then she likely isn't bothered by the seemingly-friendly dinner — but it's still not clear how likely she is to move to Boston.

Ever since Thompson moved to the East Coast, Kardashian's fans have been wondering if she'll leave her home in L.A. to be with True's father. Although she hasn't confirmed any plans to relocate yet, some restaurants in Boston have sent her delicious desserts to make her feel more at home in the city. Love & Flour Bakery sent the star some yummy cookies which read, "Welcome to the Celtics," and they also included one with her and True's names written in icing. Kardashian also made sure she showed off the iced cake baker Lizzie Lin Johnson sent her, which was decorated with basketball macarons. Did those treats help sweeten the deal for Kardashian? Your guess is as good as mine.

It seems Thompson and Kardashian are working on their relationship one step at a time, and hopefully, Kardashian makes the best decision for herself and for True.