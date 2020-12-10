Boston might be getting a few more famous faces. Khloé Kardashian reportedly might move to Boston for Tristan Thompsonbecause he recently signed with the Boston Celtics, forcing him to relocate from Los Angeles where he was quarantining with Khloé and their daughter True. "She’s not excited for the move for her family’s sake, but she is for Tristan and his career," a source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight on Dec. 9. "At this point they’re planning to split their time between L.A. and Boston, but it’s still up in the air and there’s no definite answer since they are still working on rebuilding their relationship and trust."

The source reportedly noted that Tristan "is continuing to be extra attentive to both Khloé and True and will do whatever it takes to keep the family together and stronger than ever."

This update is a big change from what a source reportedly claimed just a few weeks ago.

"Khloe will not be uprooting her life to move to Boston, but she’ll be there often and you’ll definitely see her court side when COVID is over," a separate source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight on Nov. 24.

Khloé has yet to comment publicly on her plans for where to live.

But according to the source who reportedly spoke with the publication on Dec. 9, she reportedly isn't excited for Tristan's move. "Tristan in Boston is a difficult pill to swallow for Khloé especially since she and Tristan have been doing so much better as a couple and as a family lately," the source reportedly explained. "Khloe is especially going through it, but is doing her best to keep her head up and stay positive."

This wouldn't be the first time Khloé made a geographical change in support of Tristan's career. Before True was born, when Tristan was still playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Khloé was splitting her time between Cleveland and Los Angeles. "It is grueling," Khloé said of her two-city lifestyle in the Season 14 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "But I like being in Cleveland — it’s a much simpler life, and I actually love it and crave it. I go to a lot of basketball games. It’s very [much] like my old life."

Jason Miller/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Her family also had to make adjustments. "It was like, a big realization. Khloé lives in Cleveland practically, and she’s not rushing to come home anytime soon. We really do miss [her], and just knowing that so much of her life is here in Cleveland is hard to accept," Kim said in the same episode, later adding, "I’m definitely sad that Khloé is gone, but she and Tristan are really cute together. She’s got a good crew over there. She’s got a good support system."

Hopefully, if she does wind up making the move to Beantown, she'll be receiving the same support from her fam.