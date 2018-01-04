Khloe Kardashian Responds To Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Rumors & I'm Screaming

Khloé Kardashian is living her best life during her first pregnancy. In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, Jan. 4, the star gushed about her life with Tristan Thompson, her baby bliss, and she even revealed her and Thompson's ideas for baby names. While they haven't learned the sex of the baby yet, Kardashian says they will find out and it will be revealed on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. But she didn't just talk about her, no. In the interview, Khloé Kardashian responds to Kylie Jenner pregnancy rumors.

OK, real talk, she didn't flat-out confirm or deny the rumors. She stayed vague like everyone in the family does, but she honestly says more than Kris Jenner did when she was asked the same question by DeGeneres a couple months ago. When Kris Jenner was asked about Khloé and Kylie's reported pregnancies, she completely dodged the question and talked about her daughters' various businesses instead. Khloé, on the other hand, gave an answer that was more "I'm going to let Kylie speak for herself and not say anything" as opposed to Kris Jenner's, "Crap, not this question! Avoid at all costs!!"

DeGeneres asked Kardashian a bunch of questions about her relationship with Thompson, their baby name ideas, and what it's like living in Cleveland.

But then, as expected, she started to go in with questions about Kylie Jenner. DeGeneres asked, "Is Kylie craving things yet?" Kardashian giggles and responds, "What do you mean?" DeGeneres decidedly says, "She's pregnant." Kardashian responded with a smug grin, "Oh, I don't know what you're talking about." (She does, come on.)

Ellen DeGeneres' face when Khloé Kardashian wouldn't talk about Kylie's pregnancy is all of us.

DeGeneres goes, "Come on, now," and Kardashian, still playing dumb while knowing we're not falling for it, says, "Come on, Ellen." Then DeGeneres asked what's on all of our minds (and Twitter feeds): "Why wasn't she on the Christmas card?" Kardashian, knowing she's torturing us, said back, "I don't know. Maybe you should ask her. Why don't you get Kylie on the show?!" Then DeGeneres whips out a phone offering to call Jenner right then and there, but then Kardashian said she doesn't know her number by heart. So that's annoying. Whatever, Khloé!! We'll just wait even longer than we already have!!

While it feels like we've been waiting for Jenner to confirm or deny her baby rumors for years now, Kardashian has at least been super open about her pregnancy details ever since confirming her baby news on Dec. 20.

In a tweet responding to a fan's question, Kardashian promised the sex of her and Thompson's baby would be announced on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kardashian tweeted, "We will be revealing [the sex of the baby] on the show but not this week." Exciting! Kardashian also revealed the ideas for baby names she and Thompson have come up with. When asked whether or not she wants to find out the sex, she told DeGeneres, "Yeah. There's too many surprises in this whole thing that I'm definitely going to know." Then came the adorable name possibilities. She said, "I think if it's a boy I'll go with Tristan Junior. For a girl I don't even know where to begin. I think I'll go with a K or a T name though."

Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram back in December. DeGeneres asked her why she waited so long to let the world know, and the mother-to-be replied,

I just wanted to do something myself and write something that was heartfelt from me. I've wanted to have a baby for so long and it's just perfect timing. God always has his plan and I just wanted to do it on my time and when I felt comfortable to do so.

In other parts of the interview, Kardashian said her life with Tristan Thompson makes her really happy and it all feels really "surreal." They talk about getting married, she said, but they're in no rush to do it right now.