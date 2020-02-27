Malika Haqq is basically an honorary Kardashian, having been featured on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and spin-offs like Khloé & Lamar repeatedly over the years. The former actor and reality star is Khloé Kardashian's best friend, and the duo has endured just about everything together. From new boyfriends and cheating scandals, to KoKo and Haqq's respective pregnancies, Khloé Kardashian and Malika Haqq's friendship reveals why they're as close as sisters.

Haqq is currently pregnant with her first child and, on Feb. 8, Kardashian threw her a baby shower to remember. Kardashian, being the thoughtful best friend she is, included a cereal bar because Haqq's been craving it all the time, according to KoKo's Instagram story. Any friend who knows the snack you're craving at any given time is a good friend, indeed, and Kardashian and Haqq seem like they know each other better than I know the back of my hand. They've been BFFs for two decades, after all.

Kardashian and Haqq first met when they were 15, after Haqq started dating one of Kardashian's friends.

"Malika was dating one of my male best friends," Kardashian wrote on her blog, according to Kardashian's August 2010 CeleBuzz Q&A. "He would always keep us apart because I am sure he knew we would just hit it off. One day we met and we did. Malika and Khadijah (Haqq's twin) have been my best friends ever since.”

Here is a snap of Kardashian and Haqq looking like absolute dolls in 2001.

At one point, Haqq was Kardashian's assistant. But she quit the gig in 2012 to pursue more acting roles. Even though KoKo was no longer Haqq's boss, their friendship lived on and thrived through both ladies' ups and downs.

In November 2015, an episode of Dash Dolls revealed Haqq's ex, rapper Chinx, was killed in a drive-by shooting in May 2015. In the episode, Haqq is seen crying in bed. Kardashian consoles her with tender and sensitive words: "It's hurtful and sad and sometimes you'll cry and you have to keep going."

Haqq is a great source of comfort for Kardashian as well. She was there for KoKo when she learned her then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had reportedly cheated on her days before she gave birth to their child, True Thompson, on April 12, 2018.

Haqq didn't comment publicly on the rumors, but she did post a sweet and super supportive tribute to her BFF when True was born.

"Right by your side," she wrote under a photo of Kardashian. "Congrats my love! Thank you for my niece."

Aunty Haqq and Kardashian are as close as the real-life KarJenner sisters. So, in KarJenner fashion, KoKo and Haqq launched a joint makeup collection with Becca Cosmetics in December 2018. It was appropriately named Becca BFFs.

Just like real-life sisters, Haqq and Kardashian fiercely defend and protect each other. In February 2019, all hell broke loose when Thompson was caught up in yet another cheating scandal, this time, involving Kardashian's little sister Kylie Jenner's then-best friend, Jordyn Woods. Haqq had no problem letting the public know where she stood on the whole scandal.

On Feb. 19, 2019, Hollywood Unlocked posted an Instagram video that claimed their source was in the room when the alleged kiss happened.

Kardashian seemed to confirm the source's report when she replied with a shouting emoji, and Haqq followed suit, writing, "STRONG FACTS."

Kardashian and Haqq clearly have an unbreakable bond that's survived the toughest of situations. They are each other's ride or die, and, now, True will have Malika's son as a new bestie too. It's like a full-circle friendship.