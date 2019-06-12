I Tried Khloe & Malika's BECCA Makeup & 1 Product Really Fell Short

You've been there before: You're scrolling through your Instagram feed when you see your favorite celeb post about their favorite new product — a face serum, vitamins that will make your skin brighter, or a specialty food service. You can't help but want to be like the stars, but are the products worth it? In Elite Daily's new series, I Tried, we put it all to the test. We're trying those products as well as celebrities' health and wellness tips, recipes, and life hacks. We'll do the leg work and tell you what living like your fave star is really like.

There is almost nothing your girl loves more than having the chance to test out swanky makeup. The only thing I can think of that is more gratifying than being sent a sample BECCA palette is being sent a free pizza, which I think is totally fair. When the opportunity arose to give Khloé Kardashian and Malika Haqq's collaboration cosmetics line a spin, I was salivating like Dominos just arrived on my doorstep. "Yes, please. I want that." Lucky for me, I tried Khloé and Malika's BECCA makeup line and it's been a total face game changer.

Here's what I think you should know: I'm pretty good at makeup. I wouldn't say "great" or that I'm an "expert," or anything close to an influencer, or someone who can dish out tutorials on YouTube, but, I do know my way around a contour palette. I also know my face shape and understand which brushes do which things, etc. For these reasons, I feel like I'm an ideal candidate to talk to the average makeup user about this line. (I get you, is what I'm trying to say.)

So, I'm going to do my damn hardest to be honest and not-biased about this, even though Khloé is my favorite Kardashian and a huge piece of my job is literally keeping up with them.

OK.

The BECCA x Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq line has two versions of its Bronze, Blush & Glow palettes. They come in the shades "Made With Love By Malika" and "Made With Love By Khloé." The silver packaging is designed by and for Haqq, which is the one I received. Khloé's palette is similar in its look, but the bronzing shades are a bit lighter and the packaging is gold.

Made With Love By Malika

Made With Love By Khloé

To say I'm pale is probably an understatement. I am downright transparent, especially in the winter. I also have eczema (sexy!), sensitive skin (so chic!), and seasonal allergies (yes, queen yes)! Haqq's blushes and bronzers were designed for deeper skin tones, which means I only needed to use a little bit of product for major payoff on my own complexion.

I also gave their Glow Letters highlighter a whirl in the shade "Sweethearts," which comes in this cute little circular packaging.

Glow Letters

For reference, here's what they look like IRL.

Courtesy of Jamie LeeLo

I really love the square, reflective packaging for the Blush and Glow palettes, but I have to be honest, internet! I do not get the little tub of Xs and Os highlighter!

There, I said it.

It's really messy and tricky to swirl onto your brush. I even saw some folks on YouTube crunching the letters up just to get easier application — yikes! The colors were also too rich for me to use as a highlighter (I personally need almost a silver or white highlighter to get the effect), but I liked it a lot for the inner corners of my eyes or under my brow bone.

Right away, it was clear to me that the colors in Malika's palette were probably too deep for me to use as a traditional bronzer/highlighter/blush combo for a breezy day look, but that led me to getting creative with all the other ways I could work with this magic. I loved layering the rich bronze color into my eye crease and using the lightest gold highlighter as a shadow. From there, I played with layering the two pinky blushes on the apples of my cheeks and along the bridge of my nose for a natural, sun-kissed glow.

What I love about these bronzers and blushes is how much shimmer is incorporated into the mixture. Thanks to the reflective pigments, a huge amount of natural depth is built into the final look without extra effort on my part. Here is what I came up with for a daytime look:

Courtesy of Jamie LeeLo

For a night look, I was excited to take that glow-up to outer space.

When I got back into the palettes, I realized that I couldn't really use the blush without looking like an actual party clown. So, I tried experimenting with the pinks on my eyelids. This is a tricky game to play with fair skin tones because it can sometimes cross the line from "fun party" look to "broken out in an allergic eyelid rash and desperate for water" look.

I also added a severe cat eye to help take the literal edge off from where the pink shade met my eyelash line. It's hard to see, but I did drop on some of those Xs and Os under my brow bone, too.

Courtesy of Jamie LeeLo

No, that isn't Kylie Jenner's lipstick, but damn is NYX a good dupe, ya know?

Final Thoughts

In the end, I feel jazzed AF to have this palette in my makeup arsenal. I suspect there are tons of looks to create once I sit down and give myself a real chance to learn the ins and outs of layering and shading.

If you can swing the $44 (on sale for $26.40 at the time of publication!), make a deal with your own BFF to buy each other palettes. What else are besties for?