If you make a point to keep up with the Kardashian krew at all, you're most likely aware of the fact that the youngest Kardashian (and the only son in the family), Rob, is celebrating his birthday today on Sunday, March 17. That's right — all St. Patrick's Day festivities aside, Rob Kardashian is turning the big 3-2 today. And if you haven't already wished him a "happy birthday," don't bother stressing out about it — Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner's birthday posts for Rob are beyond cute and super nostalgic. There's no doubt in my mind they made him feel extra special on his big day.

Mid-morning on Sunday, March 17, Rob's mother, Kris Kardashian, kicked off her son's birthday by posting a super cute birthday tribute to her Instagram. The adorable post included a major throwback photo that shows Rob Jr. cheesin' alongside his late father, Rob Sr. The incredibly sweet caption called him a "beautiful soul" while expressing all of her love and appreciation for him.

For real, though, the photo alone might be the cutest thing I've ever seen. If you haven't taken a second to admire the old family photo in Kris' Instagram post, take a look at it, below — it'll totally warm up the coldest of hearts.

Kris' Instagram caption reads:

Happy Birthday Rob!!! You are such a huge part of my heart. You have the most beautiful soul and I love you more than you can ever imagine. You are such a wonderful amazing caring and loving Daddy and it’s a joy to watch you with your baby Dream. I’m so proud of you Robbo and I love you more than you will ever know. Have the best day, mommy 💙💙💙💙 #robkardashian#happybirthdayrob

Khloé then proceeded to out-do her mother with a series of 10 (and counting!) Instagram Stories dedicated to her beloved little brother.

The first of Khloe's birthday Stories made sure to highlight the party Khloe and Dream threw for Rob yesterday. Apparently, it was a total blast, and the best part of all is the fact that Dream, Rob's daughter with Blac Chyna, was able to pick out all of the decorations.

But Khloé's birthday tribute didn't stop there. If throwing him an entire freakin' birthday party wasn't enough, the model and entrepreneur proceeded to shout out Rob's birthday, which led to a series of adorable throwback photos. My favorite one of all is definitely the one that shows Rob and Khloé smiling in a go-kart. They're total #SiblingGoals, if you ask me.

And while the throwback pics are seriously adorable (and may or may not be saved to my phone, LOL) the more recent photos of Rob are really cute too.

UGH, they are truly the greatest pair of siblings alive. Sorry, Kendall and Kylie.

Aside from proving himself as an awesome sibling, it seems as though Rob is also slaying the game as a father. Earlier this year in January, Rob posted a photo of Dream to Twitter, and while the father-daughter resemblance is totally uncanny, his blatant appreciation for Dream is super heart-warming.

OK for real, I've never gotten birthday shoutouts like this. These truly out-do any family Instagram tributes. He deserves all the love in the world today, though. Happy birthday, Rob!