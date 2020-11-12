Not many people had a better year in 2020 (at least career-wise) than Khalid. He snagged five Grammy nominations and won five Billboard awards. Despite the spotlight that comes with that kind of achievement, the “Better” singer has successfully managed to keep his private life just that: private. If Khalid's dating anyone, he’s kept it quiet. However, it's not surprising that the artist's doing things his way when you consider Khalid's zodiac sign.

Khalid was born on Feb. 11, 1998, under the sign of Aquarius. This air sign is known for doing their own thing. They're quirky individuals who don't concern themselves with what other people think of them. Instead, they follow their passions and allow the right kind of people (those who appreciate them) to be drawn to them. They're kind of a walking contradiction. On the one hand, they're friendly, sociable, and the life of the party. On the other, Aquarius is surprisingly private and reserved. You simply can't box an Aquarius like Khalid in, which is just a part of what makes them so charming and irresistible — so long as you enjoy their eccentricities. Here's what else we can surmise about what Khalid is like as a partner based on his zodiac sign.

They go at their own pace.

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Aquarius isn't in any rush to settle down. They're very independent and enjoy their own company. They also tend to have a solid friend group that fills their social calendar. As such, when it comes to relationships Aquarius takes their time to make sure that whoever they're dating is truly a good fit. That's until Aquarius decides they're ready to settle down, at which point things happen with lighting speed. Expect the unexpected with an Aquarius.

They aren’t the type to lose themselves in their relationships.

While Aquarius is a loving and devoted partner, don’t expect them to become half of one of those couples that just sort of merge into one another. Aquarius has a strong individualist streak and will always maintain their autonomy. Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can change an Aquarius; they are who they are by design and choice, and they won’t take kindly to being pushed to be someone else.

They need a partner they can connect with on a mental level.

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

Aquarius isn’t the most overtly emotional sign. Instead, they connect on an intellectual level. They want a partner with whom they can explore ideas and who will challenge them to think in new and exciting ways. They're good communicators who love to take about and bounce ideas off someone. You’ll likely find yourself constantly being surprised by the weird and wonderful ways their mind works.

There's nothing conventional about the way they love.

Aquarius is, above all else, an individual. While you can try to guess how they'll behave in a relationship, the fact is they're going to behave how they behave. And they're also going to decide exactly what their relationship looks like. One thing's for sure: it won’t be conventional. Aquarius isn't worried about what society or other people think; they only care about what feels right for them and their partner. As a result, the rules and boundaries of their intimate connections will be what they forge with the person they love.

While it would be great to know if someone has Khalid’s heart right now, the only thing you can be sure of is that you'll find out when (and if) he decides to share it. Aquarius is gonna do what Aquarius wants to do. Period.