Justin Bieber and his famous friends are in hot water with fans after throwing a house party which ignored social distancing rules. The Biebs and wife Hailey welcomed a gaggle of friends into their mansion on Aug. 23 to celebrate the birthday of Justine Skye. Among those guests were several members of the KarJenner family including Kendall and Kylie, who were photographed arriving to the bash without face masks. After finding out Kendall and Kylie Jenner broke social distancing rules at the Bieber household, fans are fuming.

According to California's current mandate regarding social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak, "adults and children who are two years of age and older [should] use cloth face coverings whenever they’re in contact with, or likely to be in contact with, people outside of their home." Seeing as Kendall and Kylie definitely don't live at the Bieber household, this means they should have had masks on.

The rules also state all residents should stay home as much as possible and "limit their contact with people who aren’t part of their household." So, a big house party in the Hollywood Hills isn't exactly sanctioned. In photos from the night, it was evident no masks were worn. Justine Skye shared one pic with the Biebers to her Instagram story.

Then, Kylie showed off her party outfit on her IG story with no mask in sight.

After seeing the photos, Twitter is filled with fans who had no problem criticizing the Biebers and their house guests. "Soooo justin bieber can have a house party and invite all of his other famous friends, but we’re all still expected to stay inside and social distance???? celebrities and influencers are a joke," one fan scathingly tweeted.

One person pointed out it was hypocritical for the KarJenners to step out without masks after urging fans to wear them.

Fans were downright angry. "He just threw a huge party in the middle of the pandemic with no social distancing. So good morning to everyone BUT Justin Bieber," one person tweeted.

Amid Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's order to shut off power to households hosting large gatherings, some fans called for him to do just that with the Bieber household.

A face mask might not be the most fashionable party accessory, but wearing one is a pledge we should all make to keep each other safe.

