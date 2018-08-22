Kendall Jenner p*ssed off a lot of her co-workers this week. The model/reality star said in a recent interview that, due to her busy schedule, she's "selective" about the runway shows she does — a privilege a lot of models don't have given they weren't already rich and famous before deciding to become a model. Jenner received a lot of backlash on social media from a bunch of models, and now Kendall Jenner's response to backlash came in the form of a series of tweets on Aug. 21.

Jenner's comments came in a recent interview with Love magazine. The physical issue hasn't been released yet, but a preview of the interview that included the comment in question was posted to the magazine's Instagram leading up to the interview's release. In the interview, Jenner said of her modeling career, "Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f*ck those girls do. More power to 'em." This didn't sit well with her peers at all. She went on, "But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back," adding that she "was on the verge of having a mental breakdown."

Jenner received a lot of backlash over the comments, which is understandable seeing as they read extremely privileged. A representative for Jenner tried to clear up the comments in a statement to Daily Mail. They said,

She realized the number of shows some models walk a season is closer to 80. The point was that it's their path and "the more power to them." She admires their hard work and dedication. It's an accomplishment.

Jenner herself responded to the backlash she received on Twitter on Aug. 21. "I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd & it’s important to clarify the meaning," the tweet thread started. "It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context. I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable!"

"I get to experience first hand their tireless commitment," her second tweet said, "their work ethic, the endless days, the lack of sleep, separation from family and friends, stress of traveling, the toll on physical and mental health, yet they still make it all look effortless and beautiful." She continued, "I’m inspired by so many of these people i have had the good fortune to work alongside! There’s no way i could EVER hate on that. i want everyone to win. SLAY ALWAYS." Then the model wrapped things up by tweeting, "Cultivate kindness today and always."

The words "I'm sorry" are nowhere to be found in the tweets, but I digress.

Jenner was under some serious heat over her comments in the interview. Some of the models she's worked with in the past were tweeting stories about Jenner's behavior at runway shows, and some were tweeting about their struggles to succeed and comparing it to Jenner's lack of struggle.

She didn't struggle nearly as much while getting her modeling career started (which is not to say she didn't work hard once she was up and running in that career). An old episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians featured Kendall Jenner telling Kris Jenner that she wanted to be a model, and literally two days later, Kris Jenner had a meeting with Wilhelmina Models for Kendall. Not exactly the definition of struggle.

We'll see if Jenner's comments put her in better favor with her peers, but it seems like this criticism of her privileged career already existed among models long before she made the comments that p*ssed them off.