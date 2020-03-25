PSA: Kendall Jenner is taking the coronavirus outbreak very seriously. In fact, she would like to clear a few things up about how she's handling the pandemic. After one fan accused Jenner of breaking self-quarantine guidelines, the reality star took to social media and set the record straight. Kendall Jenner's response to accusations she's not self-quarantining properly made so much sense.

To be fair, the fan had good reason to be concerned. Jenner posted a pic from the seat of her car, so the fan assumed Jenner was getting ready to cruise around town. Naturally, the fan then urged Jenner to stay inside.

“UHMMM NO, Stay Home, @KendallJenner,” the fan wrote, in a tweet.

However, Jenner wasn't actually going for a spin, she just had to take a moment to turn her car on to keep the engine in good health. She caught wind of the fan's concerned tweet and replied right back.

"Of course i’m staying home!! taking this quarantine v seriously... but also not a bad idea to get some fresh air as long as you keep a safe distance from others and follow all guidelines :) everyone stay healthy," she wrote.

Jenner's fan then apologized for the confusion. "Oh okay HAHAHA i thought shes goingg to roam around sorry." You can see the exchange below.

It's a relief to hear Jenner is, indeed, taking self-quarantining seriously, but she's also having fun while doing so. The model showed off her best dance moves with bestie Fai Khadra via an epic TikTok video. When boredom struck Khadra and Jenner on March 23, they blessed us all with a hilarious dance video to Swaco Tha Illest's "DGAF."

Jenner also used her platform to urge others to stay inside as well. "I miss my friends 🥺," she wrote in a post. "The sooner we quarantine, the sooner we can get back to our peoples again."

It's a good Jenner is practicing what she's preaching. We should all take a page out of Jenner's book and hunker down at home, even if it means missing our besties for a while.

