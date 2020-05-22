Another day, another drama. Despite the fact that Kristin Cavallari's former BFF denied ever having an affair Cavallari's ex, fans aren't convinced, and things are getting intense. Kelly Henderson's Instagram comments about Jay Cutler on her recent IG post don't hold back, mostly because people are pointing to a beaded bracelet as evidence of infidelity. (Yes, really.) Henderson's response to the rumors remains firm: No, she did not break up Cavallari and Cutler's marriage. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Cutler and Henderson about the cheating rumors but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

On May 1, Henderson posted a pic on Instagram of herself and a mystery man enjoying drinks outside on her Nashville farm. "Much needed happy hour," she captioned the pic. "Happy Friday y'all." What made fans raise their eyebrows was the fact that both she and the unidentified man were wearing beaded bracelets, similar to the one Cutler is often seen wearing. One IG user went as far as to call Henderson "the kind of friend that women don't need to have in their lives," and Henderson went off, saying that a bracelet wasn't proof of anything. "I know it doesn't matter what I say, because you guys will make up whatever you want, but I know my truth," she added.

The heated exchange didn't end there. Another IG user hopped into the convo to comment, "You knew exactly what this looked like and exactly what you were doing. Trying to be relevant by using someone's divorce? Disgusting." Henderson replied by taking a page out of the Taylor Swift Conflict Handbook, saying that she would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that she never asked to be a part of, since 2019. "You guys keep trying to make it into something," she said. "You have ZERO clue what you are talking about."

Just a few days before this IG comment battle, Henderson made an appearance on divorce lawyer Laura Wasser's iHeart Radio podcast, All's Fair, to — once again — deny cheating rumors. "I'm just gonna go ahead and put this out there," she said. "There was never an affair, I have nothing to do with their divorce, and I am not dating Jay Cutler." She mentioned that she's had little contact with Cavallari and Cutler over the past year, though she wishes them both the best. "We're not really in touch anymore," she explained. "We had a little bit of a falling-out last year, so I've kind of gotten some space from both of them."

During the appearance, Henderson also revealed she's had a new man in her life for "quite some time now," which might explain who the mystery man is in her May 1 Instagram post. "He is a very private person and I respect that," she said. "You know, him and his kids are a huge part of my life now, but I try to keep them out of the public part of my life because it's not what they signed up for." In fact, her new BF's kids may have been the ones to make those beaded bracelets, as Henderson mentioned during the IG comment war that "basically all kids make those. Especially in quarantine."

IMO, everyone should spend more time making beaded bracelets and less time making unfounded accusations on Instagram. Just a thought.